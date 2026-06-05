Celebrate Pride Month with ClassicalNH

Pride Month is a wonderful time to celebrate our unique identities and to reflect on how pride and authenticity show up in our lives.

In 2024 American Public Media (APM) asked classical musicians in the LGBTQIA+ community about their thoughts on Pride. The answers received were incredibly diverse and thought-provoking.

This program, Proud to Be, brings all of those thoughts to you punctuated with music performed, conducted or composed by LGBTQIA+ artists.

Proud to Be can be heard on ClassicalNH throughout June 2026:

June 8 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

June 17 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

June 26 from 9 a.m to 10 a.m.

Guitarist Sharon Isbin performs music of Cuban composer Leo Brouwer, and says that “pride to me means celebrating the freedom to live and love in an open and nurturing environment. It means encouraging diversity, individuality, and creativity.”

We’ll also hear from conductor Thomas Søndergård, pianist Stephen Hough, and composer Mari Esabel Valverde.

Experience ClassicalNH on air, online or through the NHPR mobile app!