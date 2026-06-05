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Arts & Culture
Classical New Hampshire

Celebrate Pride Month with ClassicalNH

By Joe Boehnlein
Published June 5, 2026 at 4:53 PM EDT

Pride Month is a wonderful time to celebrate our unique identities and to reflect on how pride and authenticity show up in our lives.

In 2024 American Public Media (APM) asked classical musicians in the LGBTQIA+ community about their thoughts on Pride. The answers received were incredibly diverse and thought-provoking.

This program, Proud to Be, brings all of those thoughts to you punctuated with music performed, conducted or composed by LGBTQIA+ artists.

Proud to Be can be heard on ClassicalNH throughout June 2026:

  • June 8 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • June 17 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
  • June 26 from 9 a.m to 10 a.m.

Guitarist Sharon Isbin performs music of Cuban composer Leo Brouwer, and says that “pride to me means celebrating the freedom to live and love in an open and nurturing environment. It means encouraging diversity, individuality, and creativity.”

We’ll also hear from conductor Thomas Søndergård, pianist Stephen Hough, and composer Mari Esabel Valverde.

Experience ClassicalNH on air, online or through the NHPR mobile app!

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Classical New Hampshire Program AlertsNHPR Music NewsClassicalNHClassical Music
Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
See stories by Joe Boehnlein
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