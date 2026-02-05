© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Invest in NHPR’s future -- remember NHPR in your estate plan. Learn more.
Arts & Culture
Classical New Hampshire

A Beautiful Symphony of Brotherhood: A Musical Journey in the Life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Published February 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST

A Beautiful Symphony of Brotherhood:
A Musical Journey in the Life of Martin Luther King, Jr.
February 9th and 13th from 5:00 - 6:00pm

Martin Luther King, Jr. grew up listening to and singing church songs, and saw gospel and folk music as natural tools to further the civil rights movement.

In this hour-long special from WQXR and WNYC, host Terrance McKnight interweaves musical examples with Dr. King's own speeches and sermons to illustrate the powerful place that music held in his work--and examines how the musical community responded to and participated in Dr. King's cause.

You can listen to Classical New Hampshire on air, online or through the mobile app!

Tags
Classical New Hampshire NHPR Music NewsProgram AlertsClassicalNHClassical MusicProgram Alert
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.