Check This Out: Eliana Ramage & 'To the Moon and Back'

Check This Out host Rachel Barenbaum talks with debut novelist Eliana Ramage about her debut novel, "To the Moon and Back."

After a tumultuous childhood, Steph Harper sets her sights as far away from Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma as she can get.

She vows that she will let nothing get in the way of pursuing the rigorous physical and academic training she knows she will need to be accepted by NASA, and ultimately, to go to the moon.

Spanning three decades and several continents, "To the Moon and Back" follows Steph’s journey, entwined with the lives of the three women closest to her, her mother, her sister and her college girlfriend.

In Steph’s certainty that only her ambition can save her, she will stretch her bonds with each of these women to the breaking point.

Read the novel with your book club - and if you do, let us know your thoughts; drop us an email or a voicememo at Books@NHPR.org! Each episode of Check This Out includes downloadable discussion prompts to spark conversations.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors you may not have discovered yet. Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.