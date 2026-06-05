Check This Out: H.M. Wolfe & 'Daggermouth' and why romance rules publishing

Check This Out features author and host Rachel Barenbaum in conversation with up-and-coming authors you may not have discovered yet.

"Daggermouth" is a dark dystopian romance novel about a forced marriage between a powerful heir and a mercenary assassin in a city divided by privilege and poverty.

Originally self-published, this debut novel, Book 1 in "The Heart Duology," was snapped up by a traditional publisher. Expect to see it on bookshelves on July 28, 2026.

And on our Book Biz segment, author and podcaster Sarah MacLean on the romance genre as the engine of modern publishing, and why romance rules publishing now.

Sarah MacLean is the author of young adult and romance novels. Her most recent book is " These Summer Storms ," and she is the host of the podcast Fated Mates .

Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation and Zibby's Bookshop to champion new voices in literature.