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Bikers roar into town for Laconia Motorcycle Week

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published June 12, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
Bikes at Laconia Motorcycle Week 2025
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
A scene from Laconia Motorcycle Week 2025.

Motorcyclists from across North America are arriving in New Hampshire for the 103rd annual Laconia Motorcycle Week, also known as Bike Week.

The event's official kick off is Saturday, June 13. Bike Week Director Charlie St. Clair said he's expecting a strong turnout, despite economic and political headwinds.

"You know, the price of gas, of course, affects everybody," he said. "We have have been feeling the effects of the lack of Canadians, times being what they are."

This year's Bike Week will feature multiple hill climbs — at the Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, and also at Weirs Beach. St. Clair said the Weirs Beach climb amounts to "really old-time racing."

He said hay bales will be used to protect motorcyclists from crashing into telephone poles. And the only thing separating competitors from spectators will be plastic tape.

Organizers say they are hoping for upwards of 300,000 visitors over the 10-day event.

Laconia's Bike Week bills itself as the oldest motorcycle rally in the world.

Tags
NH News LaconiaLaconia Motorcycle Week
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