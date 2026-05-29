Check This Out: Susan Donovan Bernhard & 'Westerly'

Check This Out features author and host Rachel Barenbaum in conversation with up-and-coming authors you may not have discovered yet.

This sweeping family saga explores identity, reconciliation, and the true meaning of home.

In 1946, two German sisters, child refugees in a program dubbed Operation Shamrock, arrive in Ireland to live in foster care while Europe recovers from war.

Nearly fifty years later, on a fateful day in a bustling Maine farmhouse, an Irish newspaper clipping threatens to unravel a life already on the brink of collapse.

Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation and Zibby's Bookshop to champion new voices in literature.