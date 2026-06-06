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Outside/In

Outside/In: Never add sodium to your pasta water

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Felix Poon,
Outside/In
Published June 6, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Timo Volz/Pexels)
Salt evaporation ponds in Tainan City, Taiwan

Put salt (aka sodium chloride) in your pasta water and you’ll end up with delicious spaghetti. Put pure sodium in it instead… and it will explode.

It’s the latest edition of “The Element of Surprise,” our occasional series about the hidden stories behind the periodic table’s most unassuming atoms, isotopes, and molecules. This time we’re talking all about sodium.

It’s the periodic table’s saltiest element. It powers your body like a battery and you need it to survive. So why is too much of it bad for you? Plus, how did salt help the North win the Civil War?

Doc Searls/Flickr CC BY 2.0
Salt evaporation ponds on San Francisco Bay. (Photo by Doc Searls via Flickr CC BY 2.0)

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

See images of the Slanic Salt Mine in Romania and the Wieliczka Salt Mine in Poland, now major tourist sites.

Check out Theodore Gray’s “Sodium Party” YouTube video series where he drops sodium chunks of various sizes into water to observe how they explode. Here’s the first video in the series.

Want to learn more about the role of salt throughout human history? Read Mark Kurlansky’s Salt: A World History.

Produced by Felix Poon. For a transcript and full list of credits, go to outsideinradio.org.
Tags
Environment Sodium
Felix Poon
Felix Poon first came to NHPR in 2020 as an intern, producing episodes for Outside/In, Civics 101, and The Second Greatest Show on Earth. He went to work for Gimlet Media’s How to Save a Planet before returning in 2021 as a producer for Outside/In. Felix’s Outside/In episode Ginkgo Love was featured on Spotify's Best Podcasts of 2020.
See stories by Felix Poon
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In

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