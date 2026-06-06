Public warned not to disturb sea lamprey spawning in the Connecticut River

This story was originally produced by the Valley News. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Anglers and the public should not disturb sea lamprey in the Connecticut River, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department warns as the fish enter spawning season.

Sea lamprey, eel-like fish with circular mouths used to attach to rocks and other fish, are native to the Connecticut River basin where they return annually in the spring to spawn, according to a news release from the department.

Lamprey live in the ocean as juveniles and adults, and return to freshwater to spawn. They will go as far north as the Wilder Dam and can also be found in tributaries including the White and Black rivers.

Lamprey die shortly after spawning, providing important nutrients to the river. Dead lamprey also should not be disturbed.

They are considered a “Species of Greatest Conservation Need” in both Vermont and New Hampshire.