© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Public warned not to disturb sea lamprey spawning in the Connecticut River

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Clare Shanahan - Valley News
Published June 6, 2026 at 8:06 AM EDT
Sea lamprey are native to the Connecticut River basin and play a vital role in the ecosystem. (Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department photograph)
Valley News
/
Granite State News Collaborative
Sea lamprey are native to the Connecticut River basin and play a vital role in the ecosystem. (Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department photograph)

The sea lamprey are considered a “Species of Greatest Conservation Need” in both Vermont and New Hampshire.

This story was originally produced by the Valley News. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Anglers and the public should not disturb sea lamprey in the Connecticut River, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department warns as the fish enter spawning season.

Sea lamprey, eel-like fish with circular mouths used to attach to rocks and other fish, are native to the Connecticut River basin where they return annually in the spring to spawn, according to a news release from the department.

Lamprey live in the ocean as juveniles and adults, and return to freshwater to spawn. They will go as far north as the Wilder Dam and can also be found in tributaries including the White and Black rivers.

Lamprey die shortly after spawning, providing important nutrients to the river. Dead lamprey also should not be disturbed.

They are considered a “Species of Greatest Conservation Need” in both Vermont and New Hampshire.

More News from NHPR

Want these headlines in your inbox?

Get daily top stories from NHPR's newsroom with The Rundown. Check out all of NHPR's newsletters here.

NH News
Clare Shanahan - Valley News
See stories by Clare Shanahan - Valley News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.