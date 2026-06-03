Your Weekend in NH: Mushrooms, Makers and Yacht Rock
Salsa dancing, local plant sales, Pride celebrations and more await across New Hampshire this weekend. Along the way, join NHPR's Zoë Mitchell for a book launch celebration in Manchester or catch Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy of Civics 101 for a screening of All the President's Men and a community conversation in Bethlehem.
Lakes Region
- National Trails Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at the trailhead at Mead Base in Sandwich. Spend time clearing hiking trails with the Squam Lakes Association on this 2-mile hike up the Wentworth Trail of Mt. Israel. More details. (Free, volunteer opportunity)
- Make Your Herb Container Garden Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 6, at Moulton Farm in Meredith. Learn how to select, arrange, and care for herbs. Organizers ask that attendees bring their own planter. More details. ($35 fee includes a $20 gift card for Moulton Farm’s garden center for herb purchases)
Merrimack Valley
- Pollinator Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at the NH Audubon at the McLane Center in Concord. Guests can enjoy a meadow tour, meet live raptors, shop for native plants, and learn from local organizations working in pollinator conservation. There will be vendors and food trucks onsite. More details. (Free)
- Arts in the Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Rollins Park in Concord. This monthly market features local artists, food trucks, and live music. More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
- America 250 in Marlow begins at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, and runs through Sunday, June 7, in Marlow Village. Festivities include a parade, historical presentations and reenactments, live music, food, and a community photograph. More details. (Free)
- Queer Yacht Rock Yoga & Social Hour begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Madame Sherri’s in Keene. This event begins with a “less formal yoga practice” accompanied by pop, rock and disco tunes, then concludes with a queer social hour. More details. ($25 per person, includes one cocktail/mocktail)
- Kid’s Craft Fair from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, at Birdies in Keene. Attendees are invited to see work from 10 local crafters under 18. More details. (Free)
North Country
- Bethlehem Day on Main from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, along Main Street in Bethlehem. There will be 40 + local vendors, food trucks, live music, and more to celebrate the vibrant community of Bethlehem. More details. (Free)
NHPR Event: Civics at the Cinema: All the President’s Men begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, at the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. Meet the hosts of NHPR’s Civics 101, Nick and Hannah, then enjoy a screening of the Oscar-winning 1976 political thriller All the President’s Men. After the film, join a community conversation about the movie, public trust, and why the story still resonates after 50 years. More details. ($10 for NHPR or Colonial Theatre members, $13 for non-members)
Seacoast
- NH Maker Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, in and around the Children’s Museum of NH in Dover. This “all ages celebration of creativity and innovation” features artists, scientists, chefs, and other “makers.” More details. (Suggested $5 donation)
- 97.5 WOKQ Chowder Festival Summer Kick-off begins at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. This annual favorite features myriad chowders, kids’ activities, and ice cream. This year’s entries will be judged by local chefs and community leaders, with one awarded the ‘Golden Ladle.’ More details. ($25 ticket)
Southern Tier
- ArtHub’s First Anniversary Celebration from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, on Main Street in Nashua. Festivities include a scavenger hunt, viewers’ choice award, and a raffle. More details. (Free)
NHPR Event: Book Launch Celebration with Celia Botto begins at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, June 5, at the Bookery Manchester. This celebratory evening will include children’s book trivia, an interview with Celia Botto, author of The Ostrich Needs a Lift, and a raffle from local businesses. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- Summer Salsa Spectacular from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 5, at the RWB Community Center in Hanover. There will be a “Cuban Salsa” dance lesson from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a social dance to live music. More details. (Free)
- ‘80s Pride Prom from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 5, at JAM in White River Junction, Vermont. Just over the border in VT, this annual event features live music, dancing, prom photos, and a chance to be elected to prom court. This is an all-ages, substance free event. More details. ($5 to $20 suggested donation)
- Hanover Fungi Walk from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Mink Brook Nature Preserve in Hanover. Attendees can expect to forage for fungi, then learn how to identify some of the collected species in this event hosted by the NH Mycological Society. More details. ( Free for members, $10 for non-members)