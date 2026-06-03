Your Weekend in NH: Mushrooms, Makers and Yacht Rock

Lakes Region

National Trails Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at the trailhead at Mead Base in Sandwich. Spend time clearing hiking trails with the Squam Lakes Association on this 2-mile hike up the Wentworth Trail of Mt. Israel. More details. (Free, volunteer opportunity)



from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at the trailhead at Mead Base in Sandwich. Spend time clearing hiking trails with the Squam Lakes Association on this 2-mile hike up the Wentworth Trail of Mt. Israel. (Free, volunteer opportunity) Make Your Herb Container Garden Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 6, at Moulton Farm in Meredith. Learn how to select, arrange, and care for herbs. Organizers ask that attendees bring their own planter. More details. ($35 fee includes a $20 gift card for Moulton Farm’s garden center for herb purchases)

Zoe Dawson / NH Audubon The pollinator meadow will be open for trail walks during the Pollinator Fest on Saturday, June 6.

Merrimack Valley

Pollinator Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at the NH Audubon at the McLane Center in Concord. Guests can enjoy a meadow tour, meet live raptors, shop for native plants, and learn from local organizations working in pollinator conservation. There will be vendors and food trucks onsite. More details. (Free)



from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at the NH Audubon at the McLane Center in Concord. Guests can enjoy a meadow tour, meet live raptors, shop for native plants, and learn from local organizations working in pollinator conservation. There will be vendors and food trucks onsite. (Free) Arts in the Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Rollins Park in Concord. This monthly market features local artists, food trucks, and live music. More details. (Free)

Monadnock Region

America 250 in Marlow begins at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, and runs through Sunday, June 7, in Marlow Village. Festivities include a parade, historical presentations and reenactments, live music, food, and a community photograph. More details. (Free)



begins at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, and runs through Sunday, June 7, in Marlow Village. Festivities include a parade, historical presentations and reenactments, live music, food, and a community photograph. (Free) Queer Yacht Rock Yoga & Social Hour begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Madame Sherri’s in Keene. This event begins with a “less formal yoga practice” accompanied by pop, rock and disco tunes, then concludes with a queer social hour. More details. ($25 per person, includes one cocktail/mocktail)



begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Madame Sherri’s in Keene. This event begins with a “less formal yoga practice” accompanied by pop, rock and disco tunes, then concludes with a queer social hour. ($25 per person, includes one cocktail/mocktail) Kid’s Craft Fair from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, at Birdies in Keene. Attendees are invited to see work from 10 local crafters under 18. More details . (Free)

North Country

Bethlehem Day on Main from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, along Main Street in Bethlehem. There will be 40 + local vendors, food trucks, live music , and more to celebrate the vibrant community of Bethlehem. More details. (Free)

NHPR Event: Civics at the Cinema: All the President’s Men begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, at the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. Meet the hosts of NHPR’s Civics 101 , Nick and Hannah, then enjoy a screening of the Oscar-winning 1976 political thriller All the President’s Men. After the film, join a community conversation about the movie, public trust, and why the story still resonates after 50 years. More details. ($10 for NHPR or Colonial Theatre members, $13 for non-members)

Seacoast

NH Maker Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, in and around the Children’s Museum of NH in Dover. This “all ages celebration of creativity and innovation” features artists, scientists, chefs, and other “makers.” More details . (Suggested $5 donation)



from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, in and around the Children’s Museum of NH in Dover. This “all ages celebration of creativity and innovation” features artists, scientists, chefs, and other “makers.” . (Suggested $5 donation) 97.5 WOKQ Chowder Festival Summer Kick-off begins at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. This annual favorite features myriad chowders, kids’ activities, and ice cream. This year’s entries will be judged by local chefs and community leaders, with one awarded the ‘Golden Ladle.’ More details. ($25 ticket)

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Southern Tier

ArtHub’s First Anniversary Celebration from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, on Main Street in Nashua. Festivities include a scavenger hunt, viewers’ choice award, and a raffle. More details. (Free)

NHPR Event: Book Launch Celebration with Celia Botto begins at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, June 5, at the Bookery Manchester. This celebratory evening will include children’s book trivia, an interview with Celia Botto , author of The Ostrich Needs a Lift, and a raffle from local businesses. More details. (Free)

Upper Valley