Liberty Utilities Drops Plans For Major Gas Pipeline In New Hampshire

Liberty Utilities says it will not build the proposed Granite Bridge natural gas pipeline in Southern New Hampshire, after finding a cheaper way to serve new customers by using existing infrastructure.

The company told the state of the change in plans in a Public Utilities Commission filing Friday.

The $340-million pipeline plan dated to late 2017 and drew fierce opposition from climate change activists, who oppose any expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure in the region.

Natural gas emits less greenhouse gas than coal or oil, but is still a major driver of climate change.

Still, Granite Bridge had bipartisan support in the state legislature, including from Senate Democrats who saw a net benefit in extending gas service to residents and businesses who currently rely on expensive, less climate-friendly heating oil.

“Making sure natural gas is available for customers who want it is critical not only for New Hampshire’s economy and for families’ pocketbooks, but also to enable the deepest, fastest, and most achievable pathway for decarbonizing our economy and taking action on climate change,” says Liberty president Sue Fleck in a statement Friday.

Expanding service to those customers in their service territory was Liberty’s stated goal in building Granite Bridge, which would have run about 27 miles along Route 101 between Stratham and Manchester. It would have branched off an existing, mainline gas artery: the Concord Lateral, which connects to the Tennessee Gas pipeline that runs from the Gulf Coast to New England.

Liberty initially proposed Granite Bridge because the larger pipeline's owner, Texas-based Kinder Morgan, had said it would cost too much to upgrade the pipeline to meet Liberty's needs. Last fall, PUC staff recommended the state not approve Granite Bridge until Liberty revisited upgrading the existing pipeline as a potentially more cost-effective alternative.

Liberty’s filing Friday comes in response to that request. It says in recent months, Liberty learned that another user of the Concord Lateral -- Calpine, which used the pipeline to serve its Londonderry power plant -- would not renew its contract to use capacity on the pipeline. This frees up space for Liberty to ink a proposed 20-year contract to run its own gas to new and existing customers on the Concord Lateral.

"The new proposal could enable New Hampshire to eliminate more than 1 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions while preserving energy choice for New Hampshire consumers," Liberty says in a press release.

The decision does not mean a decrease in gas dependence in New Hampshire -- in fact, it will grow Liberty's gas footprint, even as the company pursues separate clean energy projects involving battery storage, energy efficiency, and "renewable" natural gas energy from a North Country landfill.

New Hampshire and New England get more electricity from gas than any other single source, and gas use for heating in the winter has strained the region's pipeline capacity in past years.

“I am grateful to see that Liberty Utilities will be able to meet the needs of their customers and continue providing an affordable energy source while New Hampshire transitions to the use of more renewable energy," says state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, a Democrat who chairs her chamber's energy committee, in a statement. "I am pleased to see their continued efforts to meet our state’s energy needs while minimizing the environmental and property impacts to New Hampshire.”

The end of the pipeline plan will also likely be welcome news to some environmental advocates along the project's route. Granite Bridge also involved a large liquefied natural gas storage tank in Epping, which raised safety concerns among neighbors that Liberty sought to quell earlier in the proposal process.

Liberty expects to move forward with the Concord Lateral plan under the same PUC docket as it used for Granite Bridge. More hearings and negotiations on the new version of the project will take place in the coming weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This story is part of By Degrees, NHPR’s climate change reporting project. Click here to share your ideas for what we cover next.