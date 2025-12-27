Outside/In: How Broadway’s SFX designers make it rain (and snow) on stage

Over the past few decades, CGI has allowed directors to create virtually anything they can imagine onto the big screen. But in the world of theater, practical effects still rule supreme.

So how do these special effects wizards make it snow, rain, and gust inside the confines of a theater, where real live audiences are sitting just feet away? And what are the challenges to dumping more than 100 gallons of water indoors, or coating the stage in slippery fake snow?

We tour a Brooklyn warehouse that houses the secrets behind Broadway’s wildest special effects, where one engineer is inventing new ways to wow audiences with the magic of the elements.

LINKS

To see some of the effects we mention in action, check out Jeremy Chernick’s website gallery of shows he’s worked on.

Produced by Taylor Quimby. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.