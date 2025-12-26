NH made no movement on marijuana policy in 2025

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

At the start of 2025, fresh off an election that snuffed any hopes of legalizing recreational marijuana in New Hampshire, advocates turned toward the plant’s medical use.

Since Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte had vowed to veto any bill allowing the drug, they hoped to expand access to the state’s Therapeutic Cannabis Program, which allows patients with qualifying conditions who are certified by medical providers to access medical marijuana from state-approved nonprofit manufacturers.

The program has been life-changing for residents like Sharon Sheedy of Canterbury, who had bad reactions to opioids prescribed by her doctor, and Louise Fisher in Gilmanton, who prefers natural remedies to addictive painkillers. It’s enabled Thomas Jean, a 21-year-old from Tilton with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, to get his life back on track, including starting his own business and picking up hobbies that had previously been off limits.

But cannabis is more expensive and harder to get in New Hampshire than in surrounding states. With just seven dispensaries statewide, some patients must travel more than an hour to pick up their medicine. Some end up buying their cannabis in Maine, which accepts out-of-state medical cards.

Lawmakers and advocates tried to ease restrictions on the program and lower prices. They pitched increasing possession limits and lifting regulations on dispensaries that they say raise production costs, and they hoped to let vetted patients grow their own cannabis at home — a proposal that appeared possible when a faction of Republican senators joined with Democrats to deadlock a vote.

That and all the others, however, eventually failed before hitting Ayotte’s desk, stymied by Senate Republicans who said opening loopholes in the law would make them unenforceable.

Roughly 15,000 people are signed up for the program, which is the only way to legally purchase or consume cannabis in New Hampshire. The Granite State is the last in New England to prohibit recreational sales and use.

In 2026, just a handful of legislative proposals are on the table, including one from a bipartisan group of state representatives that would put the legalization question to voters as a constitutional amendment.