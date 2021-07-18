-
A new report says New Hampshire’s state government has cut back its fossil fuel and energy use in the past 15 years, but still falls well short of the…
Homeowners who install modern wood heating systems can now get a new tax credit, under the federal omnibus bill passed late last year.New Hampshire’s…
A new study shows New Hampshire residents could save thousands of dollars a year by electrifying all of their energy uses – particularly their home…
A new emissions inventory for the city of Concord points to potential climate change solutions as the state capital works to sharply lower its greenhouse…
The Democratic candidates for governor continue to clash over their approaches to climate change, with State Sen. Dan Feltes rolling out a "green jobs"…
Liberty Utilities says it will not build the proposed Granite Bridge natural gas pipeline in Southern New Hampshire, after finding a cheaper way to serve…
New Hampshire's heating fuel industry is trying to recruit workers at a time of low unemployment.The Dead River Company, which serves Northern New…
New Hampshire has opened its winter fuel assistance program two weeks early, after the release of $25 million in federal money.The program, open to any…
New Hampshire winters are cold but that doesn't mean you have to be. Granite Staters face unique problems in heating their homes: some of the nation's…
You’re cold and you want to fix that. But there are a whole lot of options and a pretty big price tag with each of those options.The phrase “energy…