-
New Hampshire's electric and natural gas utilities are proposing an increase to their energy efficiency savings goals for the next three years, in a plan…
-
Liberty Utilities says it will not build the proposed Granite Bridge natural gas pipeline in Southern New Hampshire, after finding a cheaper way to serve…
-
Gubernatorial candidate Andru Volinsky is singling out the Granite Bridge natural gas pipeline proposal as a dividing line in that race’s Democratic…
-
Protesters at a climate strike in Concord Friday called on state lawmakers to oppose a natural gas pipeline plan from Liberty Utilities.The rally was part…
-
Liberty Utilities was in Epping Wednesday night making its pitch for the proposed Granite Bridge natural gas pipeline – with an unusual science…
-
New Hampshire regulators have given Liberty Utilities final approval to test a first-of-its-kind home battery storage project.Liberty will sell Tesla…
-
A plan to build a natural gas plant at a North Country landfill has gotten preliminary approval from the town of Bethlehem.The $15 million-dollar project…
-
Liberty Utilities wants to use methane emissions from a North Country landfill as an energy source.Liberty has proposed spending $15 million on a system…
-
Residents of the Manchester area got a chance on Tuesday to ask representatives of Liberty Utilities about its proposed natural gas pipeline, The Granite…
-
Southern New Hampshire residents had a lot of questions for Liberty Utilities Wednesday night at the public unveiling of a proposed natural gas…