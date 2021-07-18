Climate Activism

-
'It's My Future': A New Generation Of Young Climate Activists Takes The Helm In New HampshireBy the time today's teenagers turn 50, New England's climate will feel very different. Under current warming trends, states like New Hampshire will have…
-
A judge heard impassioned testimony Thursday from 20 climate change activists who were arrested for trespassing at New Hampshire’s coal-fired power plant…
-
Climate change policy marks one of the sharpest divides between incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and his Democratic challenger, Concord state Sen.…
-
Activists are calling on electric customers in New Hampshire and New England to stop paying their utility bills on Sept. 1, in a strike that aims to put…
-
Liberty Utilities says it will not build the proposed Granite Bridge natural gas pipeline in Southern New Hampshire, after finding a cheaper way to serve…
-
Environmental groups want federal regulators to reconsider a new water discharge permit for New England’s largest coal-fired power plant – Merrimack…
-
Just as more people than ever were beginning to wake up to the climate emergency, our lives collided with the coronavirus pandemic and a generational…
-
A new federal permit for New Hampshire's largest coal-fired power plant will not require the installation of cooling towers, which advocates say are vital…
-
Fifty years ago, millions of people in New Hampshire and nationwide celebrated the first Earth Day.Today, this celebration is now international and looks…
-
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change seemed to have captured global attention. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, celebrated amid a…