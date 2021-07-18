2020 Governor's Race

-
New Hampshire voters may have re-elected Democrats to the U.S. Senate and congressional seats this week. But when it came to State House races,…
-
In some ways, New Hampshire’s election results amount to a ringing endorsement of the status quo in state politics. Incumbents Jeanne Shaheen, Chris…
-
Gov. Chris Sununu has won election to a third term as New Hampshire governor. The Newfields Republican called his victory a mandate on his management…
-
After months of debates, ad buys and social media quips, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and his Democratic challenger state Sen. Dan Feltes spent the last…
-
There is a lot on the country's plate right now: a pandemic, economic disruption, a racial justice crisis, and serious climate change threats.All are…
-
In the final days of the 2020 campaign, we’re taking a few moments to hear closing arguments from candidates for statewide office.NHPR's Peter Biello…
-
Just days before this election season comes to a close, we're taking a few moments to hear closing arguments from candidates running for statewide…
-
Gov. Chris Sununu may be seeking a third term in the corner office, but he’s spending a good deal of his political energy these days boosting other…
-
Climate change policy marks one of the sharpest divides between incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and his Democratic challenger, Concord state Sen.…
-
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican seeking his third term, and challenger Dan Feltes, a Democratic state senator, debated live on NHPR's The Exchange on…