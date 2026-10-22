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WATCH: Ayotte and Warmington face off at Manchester forum

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published October 22, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
Governor Kelly Ayotte, on the left, is running for reelection and Cinde Warmington, right, is looking to defeat her in 2026.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR photo illustration
Gov. Kelly Ayotte, a Republican, is running for reelection, while former Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, a Democrat, is looking to defeat her on Nov. 3, 2026.

Tune into a livestream of our gubernatorial candidates forum with Republican incumbent Kelly Ayotte and Democrat Cinde Warmington, starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22.

The candidates will join NHPR's Rick Ganley and Jackie Harris in front of a live audience at Harpoon at Queen City Center in Manchester. The forum is hosted in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Registration is at capacity, but if you aren't able to attend in person we hope you tune into the livestream, which will be available here at 6 p.m. We will publish a full recording after the event. NHPR will broadcast this forum Friday, Oct. 23, at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Check out our earlier forums with the candidates for the 1st Congressional District and 2nd Congressional District.

More details on these candidates
Voting booth in Manchester.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Get ready to vote
Learn more

Tags
Politics Elections 2026Kelly AyotteCinde WarmingtonNHgov
NHPR Staff
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