WATCH: Ayotte and Warmington face off at Manchester forum

The candidates will join NHPR's Rick Ganley and Jackie Harris in front of a live audience at Harpoon at Queen City Center in Manchester. The forum is hosted in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Registration is at capacity, but if you aren't able to attend in person we hope you tune into the livestream, which will be available here at 6 p.m. We will publish a full recording after the event. NHPR will broadcast this forum Friday, Oct. 23, at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Check out our earlier forums with the candidates for the 1st Congressional District and 2nd Congressional District.