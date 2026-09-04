A procrastinator's guide to the NH state primary

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For the last installment in our primary primer series, we’re walking you through the voting process step-by-step so that you’re ready to head to the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Need to catch up? Here are our primary primers for NH’s 1st Congressional District, 2nd Congressional District, governor, and U.S. Senate.

How to vote in the state primary

Step one: Make sure you’re registered to vote. You can check your status here. If you aren’t registered, you can still do it at your polling place on Election Day with the proper documentation. Here’s how.

Step two: Make your voting plan. Remember, if your plan is to vote in-person, it has to be at your designated polling place. Find yours here. In New Hampshire, hours for polling locations vary, but all polls must be open by 11 a.m. and can’t close until 7 p.m. or later.

Step three: Do your homework. Check who will be on your ballot, then consult our candidate guides. For top-of-the-ticket races, here are our Primary Primers for NH’s 1st Congressional District, 2nd Congressional District, governor, and U.S. Senate. For more details on who’s running in other races, Citizens Count is another helpful resource.

Step four: Don’t forget your ID. Even if you’re already registered to vote, you’ll need to bring a form of ID to the polls in order to cast your ballot. A driver’s license, passport, or a non-driver ID card issued by the New Hampshire DMV all work, but notably, a student ID does not. Here’s a full list of acceptable documents.

Step five: Vote! If you’ve followed steps one through four, this part should be a breeze!

One note about what to expect at the polls… If you’re voting in Manchester or Nashua, you may notice some federal election monitors sent by President Trump. It’s not unusual to have some kind of observers at the polls — but this move is raising some eyebrows as the Trump administration seeks more control over state elections. Local election officials say they don’t anticipate any disruptions, though officials in Wyoming reported otherwise.

Step six: Watch the results roll in. For that, make sure you’re following NHPR’s Election Day coverage.

Any other questions? Here’s an FAQ from the Secretary of State’s office, and here’s NHPR’s official voter guide.

We also want to know: What’s most important to you when casting your vote? Let us know what’s on your mind. Your perspective will help us better serve you and other New Hampshire voters this election season.