Live updates: Primary Election Day in NH

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office hotline is 1-866-868-3703 (866-VOTER03), and email at electionlaw@doj.nh.gov . The Secretary of State’s office mainline is at 603-271-3242, or elections@sos.nh.gov

How to file an election law complaint

According to the Secretary of State’s office , if you have witnessed efforts to commit any kind of alleged fraud or corruption in the voting process, you may report it to the moderator at your polling place, and to the state Attorney General’s hotline and email above, as well as the Secretary of State’s office.

For alleged federal offenses, you may also notify the U.S. Attorney in New Hampshire at 603-225-1552. If you have witnessed alleged acts or attempted acts of discrimination or intimidation in the voting process, you may report it to the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice at (202) 514-4609.