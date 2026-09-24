Manchester's Queen City Bridge reopens to traffic

Manchester's Queen City Bridge has reopened, after a safety evaluation cleared it to resume carrying traffic.

The state Department of Transportation had ordered the bridge closed Monday after possible structural deficiencies, including rust and a cracked truss, were identified in a routine inspection.

In a statement Thursday evening, Manchester Director of Public Works Tim Clougherty said additional testing on the bridge was needed to ensure its condition was fully clear before it was reopened to vehicles and pedestrians.

The Queen City Bridge carries Route 3 over the Merrimack River and is a busy artery connecting Manchester's east and west sides.