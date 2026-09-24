Head of NH Port Authority resigns, ending turbulent 18-month tenure

Richard Hartley, a Coast Guard veteran hired to lead the state’s port authority in 2025, abruptly resigned on Thursday.

The Pease Development Authority, which oversees the position, did not provide an explanation for his departure. Hartley could not be reached for comment.

In a statement, Paul Brean, the authority’s executive director, thanked Hartley for his work.

“Ports and Harbors has experienced significant progress over the past year, and we remain focused on continuing that momentum and supporting New Hampshire’s maritime economy,” he said.

Earlier this summer, the authority released the results of an investigation into Hartley concerning allegations of harassment and retaliation against port authority staff. While Hartley was cleared of any findings of misconduct, he was asked to participate in additional leadership training.

At the time, the authority’s board of directors stood by Hartley and praised his work leading the agency.

Last month, Hartley served as the master of ceremonies for a ribbon cutting event at the newly refurbished Peirce Island fish pier in Portsmouth. That multimillion-dollar project included the installation of new decking, hoists and a cold-storage room for bait.

Longtime port director Geno Marconi, who had been on an extended administrative leave, formally resigned from the job last October after pleading guilty to releasing Neil Levesque’s confidential motor vehicle and boating records. Levesque serves on the authority’s board of directors.

The authority did not announce an interim replacement for the position, which oversees a range of operations, from the major port in Portsmouth to commercial fishing operations out of Rye and Seabrook harbors.