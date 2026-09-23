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NH Libertarian Party endorses ‘assassination’ of elected Democrats

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published September 23, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
New Hampshire State House on April 14, 2026.
Elena Eberwein
/
NHPR
The New Hampshire State House on April 14, 2026.

The New Hampshire Libertarian Party has again issued a call for political violence.

In a post Tuesday on X, the party’s account wrote: “We openly support the assassination of basically every elected Democrat in New Hampshire.”

It’s the latest in a series of calls for violence from the party’s social media accounts, including against then-Vice President Kamala Harris and a former member of the state Executive Council.

In a statement Wednesday, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office told NHPR, “We can confirm that the New Hampshire Department of Justice is aware of the social media posts. We would not be in a position to comment further at this time.”

The state party’s controversial social media posts in 2024 drew the attention of law enforcement, when the account endorsed the assassination of Harris.

Earlier this year, the account posted that it was “perfectly permissible to kill” a former Executive Councilor for proposing a state income tax.

The state Libertarian Party, chaired by Jeremy Kauffman, lost its national affiliation in May, for violating the party’s rules and ideals.

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire did not return a request for comment.

Kauffman is a former candidate for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, and once held a leadership role in the Free State Project, a libertarian group. He's close to several prominent New Hampshire lawmakers, including House Majority Leader Jason Osborne. At an event earlier this year, in which he announced the creation of a new "Free State Party," Kauffman said that Osborne was serving on the group's board of directors.

Raymond Buckley, the chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, condemned the Libertarian Party's post and called on top state Republicans to do the same.

“Openly calling for the assassination of elected Democrats is a disgusting glorification of political violence,” he said.

Rep. Alexis Simpson, Democratic leader in the New Hampshire House, said she had contacted the State House’s security office and the state Attorney General’s office to monitor and investigate the call for violence by the Libertarian Party.

“We can disagree and debate, but no one should fear for their life because of their beliefs or their decision to serve the people of New Hampshire,” Simpson said. “Threats of murder cannot become something we accept, excuse or ignore.”

Voting booth in Manchester.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
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