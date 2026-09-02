NH governor's race: The sleepiest state primary?

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On Sept. 8, Granite Staters will head to the polls to decide who will appear on the general election ballot in November. So every day this week, we’ll be breaking down the biggest primary races.

Today, we’re taking a trip to the executive branch. Next up on our list of primary primers: The race for governor. Unlike most states, New Hampshire elects a new governor every two years, here’s an overview of their duties.

The big picture

To put it bluntly: These primaries are pretty dull, at least compared to what’s going on at the federal level. That said, recent polling shows they’ll likely set the stage for an interesting general election. Though Republicans have held the Governors’ seat since 2017 (mostly thanks to four-term former Gov. Chris Sununu), it’s flipped between parties in the past.

But that’s no excuse not to vote! Even in seemingly sleepier races, your voice still matters — just ask our friends at Civics 101.

To help you get to know each candidate ... We’ve compiled their campaign websites, Citizens Count profiles, and (where available) video interviews with WMUR or other outlets. Later this fall, NHPR will host our own candidate forums with the winners of each primary.

The state of the race: Republicans

Unsurprisingly, the incumbent is leading the field. Gov. Kelly Ayotte heads into the primary in a very confident position as she seeks her second term. On the legislative front, her first term has been defined by her willingness to buck her party and use her veto pen liberally. But her reelection campaign is attempting to highlight her working relationship with lawmakers, particularly her wins across education, public safety, and housing policy. Recent polling shows her approval and favorability ratings around 50%.

Check out the candidates’ campaign websites, WMUR CloseUp interviews (where available) and Citizens Count profiles:

The state of the race: Democrats

On the Democratic side … there’s Cinde Warmington. Yes, only Cinde Warmington. Since she’s running unopposed, Warmington will automatically advance to the November ballot. An attorney and former member of New Hampshire’s Executive Council, this is her second attempt at the governor’s office — after losing the Democratic primary in 2024. Warmington has taken a lot of heat from her rivals in both parties for her former work as an opioid lobbyist for Purdue Pharma, but she recently put out a rebuttal video that attempts to distance herself from the actions of her former client.

Here’s Warmington’s WMUR CloseUp interview and her Citizens Count profile.

Go deeper

Need to catch up? Here are our primers for CD1 and CD2.



Want to follow the money? Explore all of the fundraising reports on FEC.gov.

Not sure what you need to bring to the polls? We’ve got you covered.



What’s most important to you when casting your vote? Let us know what’s on your mind. Your perspective will help us better serve you and other New Hampshire voters this election season.