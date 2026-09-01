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NH's 2nd Congressional District: These primaries are more than meets the eye

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gia Orsino
Published September 1, 2026 at 6:00 PM EDT
Left to right: Lily Tang Williams, Paige Beauchemin, Victor Orlando and Maggie Goodlander.
Photo illustration by Gia Orsino
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NHPR file photos
Left to right: Lily Tang Williams, Paige Beauchemin, Victor Orlando and Maggie Goodlander.

This originally appeared as a special edition of The Rundown, our daily newsletter that aims to help you stay informed — but not overwhelmed. Want to sign up? Subscribe here!

On Sept. 8, Granite Staters will head to the polls to decide who will appear on the general election ballot in November. So every day this week, we’ll be breaking down the biggest primary races.

 With one week to go until voters head to the polls, our primary primer series continues with New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District (aka “CD2”), which covers most of the northern, southern, and western portions of the state.

Remember, if you need to double check whether you vote in this district, you can look up a sample ballot here.

The big picture

These races aren’t quite as chaotic as in CD1. With smaller candidate pools, frontrunners polling over 40 points ahead of their competitors, and a seat that’s been reliably blue for seven election cycles, the 2nd District is shaping up to be a more straightforward primary contest. But as we said, there’s more than meets the eye.

Want to see how they stack up? Two of the Republican frontrunners met for a primary debate hosted by WMUR on Monday. (The TV station is planning more debates in the coming days, here’s the schedule.)

To help you get to know each candidate... We’ve compiled their campaign websites, Citizens Count profiles, and (where available) video interviews with WMUR or other outlets. Later this fall, NHPR will host our own candidate forums with the winners of each primary. 

The state of the race: Democrats

For Democrats, it’s an incumbent vs. a progressive challenger. Rep. Maggie Goodlander, who’s wrapping up her first term in Congress, comes from a wealthy, well-connected New Hampshire family and worked in the Biden administration.

She’s in a confident position, but will have to contend with Beauchemin, a state lawmaker who’s part of a wave of political newcomers trying to disrupt New Hampshire’s Democratic establishment.

Citing her background as a working parent and a registered nurse, she’s trying to paint herself as more grounded and in-touch with the average Granite Stater.

The state of the race: Republicans

For Republicans, it’s a familiar name vs. a political newcomer. In a moment where most congressional candidates model themselves after national politicians, frontrunners Lily Tang Williams and Victor Orlando are taking a more DIY approach. Tang Williams, who has unsuccessfully run for the seat twice, hopes her persistence (and growing online following) will push her over the edge. Meanwhile, Orlando, a newcomer with little name recognition or campaign funds, is banking on a pro-labor platform — an unusual stance for modern Republicans.

Go deeper

  • What’s most important to you when casting your vote? Let us know what’s on your mind. Your perspective will help us better serve you and other New Hampshire voters this election season.
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Politics Elections 20262nd Congressional DistrictCD2
Gia Orsino
Gia Orsino is part of NHPR's audience engagement team, serving as the lead voice of our daily newsletter, The Rundown. She also contributes to our digital and social storytelling efforts across platforms.
See stories by Gia Orsino
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