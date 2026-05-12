© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR's Leadership Circle! This is a powerful way to support our station's local, national, and international news coverage.
NHPR Events

Experience All the President’s Men with Civics 101 at The Colonial Theatre, and stay for the conversation

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published May 12, 2026 at 10:15 AM EDT
NHPR
Civics 101 hosts Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice will lead a conversation exploring the film’s legacy, the role of journalism in democracy and how the story connects to today’s media landscape.

Civics 101 is heading to The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem for a special afternoon of film and conversation on Sunday, June 7. Purchase your tickets here.

This installment of Civics at the Cinema features the Oscar winning political thriller All the President's Men, starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman as Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein as they investigate the Watergate scandal and uncover corruption reaching all the way to the White House.

Courtesy

Released in 1976, the film remains one of the defining portrayals of investigative journalism in American cinema. Its questions about public trust, media accountability and political power continue to resonate 50 years later.

The afternoon will begin with a reception at 1 p.m., followed by the screening at 1:30 p.m. After the film, Civics 101 hosts Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice will lead a conversation exploring the film’s legacy, the role of journalism in democracy and how the story connects to today’s media landscape.

Hosted by McCarthy and Capodice, Civics 101 is NHPR’s podcast refresher course on how the U.S. government works, from the Electoral College to the Supreme Court and everything in between.

Tickets begin at $10 and all attendees will be entered to win local gift cards and gifts from NHPR and The Colonial.

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
Inside NHPR weekend eventsCivics 101
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.