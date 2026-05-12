Experience All the President’s Men with Civics 101 at The Colonial Theatre, and stay for the conversation

This installment of Civics at the Cinema features the Oscar winning political thriller All the President's Men, starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman as Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein as they investigate the Watergate scandal and uncover corruption reaching all the way to the White House.

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Released in 1976, the film remains one of the defining portrayals of investigative journalism in American cinema. Its questions about public trust, media accountability and political power continue to resonate 50 years later.

The afternoon will begin with a reception at 1 p.m., followed by the screening at 1:30 p.m. After the film, Civics 101 hosts Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice will lead a conversation exploring the film’s legacy, the role of journalism in democracy and how the story connects to today’s media landscape.

Hosted by McCarthy and Capodice, Civics 101 is NHPR’s podcast refresher course on how the U.S. government works, from the Electoral College to the Supreme Court and everything in between.

Tickets begin at $10 and all attendees will be entered to win local gift cards and gifts from NHPR and The Colonial.