NHPR partners with The Music Hall for second annual Seacoast LitFest
Seacoast LitFest returns to Portsmouth Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, June 14, 2026, bringing bestselling authors, nationally recognized thought leaders, lively conversations, and community events to The Music Hall and downtown Portsmouth.
Presented by New Hampshire Public Radio and The Music Hall, the multi-day literary festival invites readers of all ages to connect through book chats, author talks, a vibrant book fair, panels, book signings, and more.
This year’s festival puts a special spotlight on Jenna Bush Hager, a humanitarian, correspondent, bestselling author, host of TODAY with Jenna & Friends, and founder of the influential “Read with Jenna” book club.
Hager appears Thurs., June 11 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall’s Historic Theater as part of Writers on a New England Stage, hosted by NHPR’s Rebecca Lavoie. They'll be joined on stage by special guest Shannon Garvey, whose debut novel, June Baby, will be published by Hager’s Thousand Voices imprint with Random House Publishing Group.
2026 Seacoast LitFest Highlights
- Thursday, June 11, 7pm, Historic Theater: Writers on a New England Stage presents Jenna Bush Hager with special guest Shannon Garvey, with NHPR’s Rebecca Lavoie as host.
- Friday, June 12, 7pm, Historic Theater: A Conversation with Dr. Temple Grandin.
- Saturday, June 13, 7pm, The Music Hall Lounge: Chip Leighton with Dad Can You Not? Tickets include a signed hardcover copy of the book.
- Sunday, June 14, 2pm, Historic Theater: Writers on a New England Stage presents Jill Lepore with These Truths, with NHPR's Hannah McCarthy as host.
- Sunday, June 14, 7pm, Historic Theater: Writers on a New England Stage presents Barbara McQuade with The Fix, with NHPR’s Rick Ganley as host.
- Sunday, June 14, 10am-2pm, 28 Chestnut Street: Seacoast LitFest Book Fair & Free Kids Books Giveaway.
- Sunday, June 14, 10am-5pm, The Music Hall Lounge: Free Seacoast LitFest panels, author discussions, book signings, and readings
Book Fair, Panels, and Community Events
On Sunday, June 14, Chestnut Street will become a literary marketplace with local vendors and authors, a free book swap, and a free children's books giveaway for young readers. The Music Hall Lounge will host free author panels, readings, and discussions throughout the day, covering a range of genres and featuring book signings. Stop by the NHPR table and say hello!
The Seacoast LitFest Book Fair & Free Kids Books Giveaway will take place from 10am to 2pm at 28 Chestnut Street. The Seacoast LitFest panels will take place from 10am to 5pm in The Music Hall Lounge and are free, first-come, first-served.