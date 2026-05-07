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NHPR partners with The Music Hall for second annual Seacoast LitFest

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published May 7, 2026 at 1:12 PM EDT

Seacoast LitFest returns to Portsmouth Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, June 14, 2026, bringing bestselling authors, nationally recognized thought leaders, lively conversations, and community events to The Music Hall and downtown Portsmouth.

Presented by New Hampshire Public Radio and The Music Hall, the multi-day literary festival invites readers of all ages to connect through book chats, author talks, a vibrant book fair, panels, book signings, and more.

This year’s festival puts a special spotlight on Jenna Bush Hager, a humanitarian, correspondent, bestselling author, host of TODAY with Jenna & Friends, and founder of the influential “Read with Jenna” book club.

Hager appears Thurs., June 11 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall’s Historic Theater as part of Writers on a New England Stage, hosted by NHPR’s Rebecca Lavoie. They'll be joined on stage by special guest Shannon Garvey, whose debut novel, June Baby, will be published by Hager’s Thousand Voices imprint with Random House Publishing Group.

Tickets are now available.

2026 Seacoast LitFest Highlights

Book Fair, Panels, and Community Events

On Sunday, June 14, Chestnut Street will become a literary marketplace with local vendors and authors, a free book swap, and a free children's books giveaway for young readers. The Music Hall Lounge will host free author panels, readings, and discussions throughout the day, covering a range of genres and featuring book signings. Stop by the NHPR table and say hello!

The Seacoast LitFest Book Fair & Free Kids Books Giveaway will take place from 10am to 2pm at 28 Chestnut Street. The Seacoast LitFest panels will take place from 10am to 5pm in The Music Hall Lounge and are free, first-come, first-served.

Sign up for the NHPR Books newsletter by May 31 & be entered to win a $500 gift card to a local bookstore of your choice or tickets to upcoming Writers on a New England Stage events!

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