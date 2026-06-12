You're invited! Saturday Request Live & Pride Party

Join NHPR for our first ever Pride party on Saturday, June 27 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Come take a behind-the-scenes tour of the studio, meet NHPR journalists and producers, enjoy some food, and maybe even get your groove on.

Plus, you'll have the unique chance to share your Pride song requests with host Joe Boehnlein during a live broadcast of Saturday Request Live.

This is a free event, but we ask that you register in advance so we can plan accordingly.

Wear your favorite colorful outfit and get ready for an evening of music, community and celebration!

Can't make the show in person? Send in your request to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show at 603-513-7729.

Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs that span genres, decades, and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time — with your input.