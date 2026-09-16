Catch 1A's live broadcasts from NHPR and be a part of the in-studio audience

This October, NPR’s 1A is taking the show on the road to Concord, New Hampshire!

1A airs each weekday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the stations of NHPR and online at NHPR.org.

Tune in Thursday, Oct. 1, as 1A host Jen White and her team broadcast the show from New Hampshire Public Radio in Concord. During the program she'll join forces with Civics 101 co-hosts Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice to dive into timely civic issues affecting voters today.

Then on Friday, Oct. 2, 1A’s co-host Todd Zwillich takes over the mic for Friday's News Roundup live from NHPR during the 10 a.m. hour.

Joining him on the panel are HuffPost’s Arthur Delaney reporting from DC, alongside NHPR senior political reporter Josh Rogers, to break down the news of the week and look ahead to the 2026 midterms through a Granite State lens.

Attendance is free, but space in NHPR's Studio D is limited, so registration is required. Register here.

Audience members are welcome to submit questions during this live event, plus meet our guest hosts and panelists after the show.

This special event is just one of many coming up this October! Please check out NHPR's full lineup of candidate forums, and explore NHPR's local political coverage to stay informed ahead of the midterm elections.