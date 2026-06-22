What's at Stake for You in November? Be Part of The Middle Live in Portsmouth

Join us for The Middle with Jeremy Hobson, a national call-in show built around one simple idea: bringing people together across differences to talk about the issues shaping our lives. This live recording takes place Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. at The Music Hall's Historic Theater in Portsmouth. Tickets are available now.

As the country looks ahead to the 2026 midterm elections, The Middle is coming to Portsmouth to hear directly from people across New England. Together, we'll explore the questions many of us are already discussing around our kitchen tables: How are rising costs affecting our families? What does public trust look like in 2026? And what kind of future do we want for our communities?

Emily Quirk Members of the audience line up to add their thoughts to the discussion at a live taping of The Middle on October 22, 2025, in Concord, NH.

Jeremy will be joined by a panel of regional voices, including Kmele Foster , co-host of The Fifth Column , NHPR Senior News Editor Christina Phillips , and Anna Brown , Executive Director of Citizens Count .

Audience members won't just be listening. You'll have the chance to ask questions, share your perspective and help shape the discussion in real time alongside journalists, historians and neighbors from across the region.

Whether you're a longtime voter, new to New England, deeply engaged in civic life or simply curious about what's ahead, this is an opportunity to join a thoughtful conversation and experience a live national broadcast as it happens.

What we’ll explore • The Cost of Living

Breaking down the real-world pressures of housing, healthcare and rising utility bills in New England and across the country, and how those costs are shaping everyday decisions for families. • Civil Liberties and Immigration Enforcement

Looking closely at tensions surrounding ICE enforcement and immigration policy in New England, and how questions of civil liberties are playing out both online and in local communities. • Shifting Norms

Many voters are expressing fatigue with traditional political institutions and establishment candidates. We'll explore why some voters are looking for raw, unconventional outsiders—such as Maine’s Graham Planter—to shake up the system.

Tickets are $38, with $60 VIP tickets and discounted tickets available for students and educators. The show will broadcast nationally on Thursday, October 1.

Bring your questions, your perspective and your curiosity. We'd love to have you in the room!