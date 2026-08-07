The future of trusted news starts with today's choices

The future is shaped by people who plan ahead.

Creating a will is a gift to your family and loved ones. It ensures your estate will be distributed in the future according to your wishes, instead of the rules of the state of New Hampshire. And it is one of the ways you can make a gift to NHPR without any current cash outlay.

Do you have questions about your estate plan? You can join NHPR for an estate planning seminar on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Portsmouth Public Library. You'll get clear advice from a panel of legal experts. The event is free, but space is limited — reserve your spot today.

You can also use our free, secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will. Legacy Planner is accessible directly from our website.

Have you already included NHPR in your will or other plans? Please let me know. It helps us plan for the future and gives me the opportunity to thank you appropriately.

Whatever your plans may be, thank you for being a part of NHPR's community.