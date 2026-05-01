Join the conversation at Justice & Journalism: The Rise of the Civic Documenter

Join NHPR and the Warren B. Rudman Center at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law for Justice & Journalism: The Rise of the Civic Documenter on June 18 at BNH Stage in Concord.

Tickets are on sale now.

Mark Elzey Jasmine Garsd, NPR Immigration Correspondent

Courtesy Melanie Plenda, Director, Granite State News Collaborative

Journalism is evolving in the digital age, as smartphones and social media make it possible for anyone to document events as they happen. Increasingly, everyday people are becoming an essential part of the public information ecosystem, capturing moments from local government meetings to major public enforcement actions. These civic documenters are expanding public oversight and changing how communities understand what is happening around them in real time.

The conversation will feature Jasmine Garsd of NPR, who brings firsthand reporting experience from the ground in Minneapolis covering federal immigration raids. Her work has captured the urgency of those moments through the eyes of the community, showing the impact of real-time witnessing.

Also joining the discussion is Melanie Plenda, Director of the Granite State News Collaborative. Plenda will highlight local efforts to strengthen civic reporting in New Hampshire, including the Collaborative’s partnership with the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, which has expanded its training program to include high school students in its Spring 2026 cohort.

Moderated by NHPR’s Todd Bookman, the evening will explore the opportunities and challenges of this shift in journalism: the democratization of information and the ways civic documenters can supplement shrinking newsrooms, alongside the risks of uncontextualized reporting and the growing influence of AI tools that can blur the lines between fact and distortion.

Audience members will also have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A during the recording of the NHPR broadcast. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the program begins at 7 p.m.