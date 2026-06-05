Reflecting on the 2026 Climate Summit: Community Resilience
On Fri., May 8, NHPR hosted the 4th annual By Degrees Climate Summit. Community resilience was the theme of the day with a focus on water quality and environmental pollutants, and the ways communities are creating change through policy, science, storytelling and collective action. We were thrilled to host just over 200 community members for an afternoon of conversation and connection.
Community Resilience in Disastrous Times
The summit began with an inspiring keynote from Mariah Blake, an investigative journalist and author of The Poisoned the World.
PFAS in Communities: What Comes Next?
A panel discussion moderated by NHPR's Jason Moon followed. You can listen the full panel discussion here.
- Mara Hoplamazian, Lead reporter and host of NHPR's Safe to Drink
- Victor Davila, Community Organizer and Clean Water Director, Slingshot
- Julia Varshavsky, MPH, Ph.D. , Assistant Professor of Environmental Health, Northeastern University
“PFAs are here, they are a prolific problem for our and future society and we need to hold PFAs generators accountable.”An attendee from Claremont, NH
Learning Through Action: Breakout Sessions
- From Concern to Action: Organizing Around Water Contamination with Ally Snell of The Nature Conservancy, along with Heidi Trimarco and Arnold Mikolo from the Conservation Law Foundation
- Shared Waters: A Community Conversation with Mara Hoplamazian
- A Conversation with Keynote Speaker Mariah Blake
- LakeSmart with Brea Arvidson from NH LAKES
“There are ways that grassroots campaigns can make a difference, beginning at the local level.”an attendee from Concord, NH
Thank You
We’re grateful to everyone who joined us at the 2026 By Degrees Climate Summit. Whether you attended in person, supported as a partner, or helped spread the word—thank you for being part of this growing community.
“It's scary to think about PFAS but good to have community behind you.”An attendee from Manchester, NH
The By Degrees Climate Summit was made possible in part by our generous sponsors. We thank The Nature Conservancy, Norwich Solar, Capitol Roofing, Green Wave Electric Vehicles, Capital Well Clean Water Center, New Hampshire Businesses for Social Responsibility, Mount Washington Observatory, Advance Pump & Filter, and League of Conservation Voters.
Stay tuned for ways to stay involved and information about next year’s summit. Please be in touch with your ideas, concerns, and questions by sending us an email at zmitchell@nhpr.org. We are thrilled to hear from you!
Events like the By Degrees Climate Summit are free to attend, but they’re not free to produce. If you value community conversations surrounding pressing issues like climate change, please consider making a donation to NHPR here. Your support helps us continue to host meaningful, accessible programming for communities across New Hampshire. Thank you!