Reflecting on the 2026 Climate Summit: Community Resilience

On Fri., May 8, NHPR hosted the 4th annual By Degrees Climate Summit. Community resilience was the theme of the day with a focus on water quality and environmental pollutants, and the ways communities are creating change through policy, science, storytelling and collective action. We were thrilled to host just over 200 community members for an afternoon of conversation and connection.

Community Resilience in Disastrous Times

The summit began with an inspiring keynote from Mariah Blake, an investigative journalist and author of The Poisoned the World.

1 of 2 — ByDegrrees2026-025.jpg Mariah Blake delivered the keynote address at the 4th annual By Degrees Climate Summit on Friday, May 8, at Manchester Community College. David J. Murray 2 of 2 — ByDegrrees2026-026.jpg Mariah Blake delivered the keynote address at the 4th annual By Degrees Climate Summit on Friday, May 8, at Manchester Community College. David J. Murray

PFAS in Communities: What Comes Next?

A panel discussion moderated by NHPR's Jason Moon followed. You can listen the full panel discussion here.



Mara Hoplamazian , Lead reporter and host of NHPR's Safe to Drink

, Lead reporter and host of NHPR's Victor Davila , Community Organizer and Clean Water Director, Slingshot

, Community Organizer and Clean Water Director, Slingshot Julia Varshavsky, MPH, Ph.D. , Assistant Professor of Environmental Health, Northeastern University

“PFAs are here, they are a prolific problem for our and future society and we need to hold PFAs generators accountable.” An attendee from Claremont, NH

1 of 3 — ByDegrrees2026-038.jpg From left to right: Moderator Jason Moon, Julia Varshavsky, Mara Hoplamazian, and Victor Davila. David J. Murray 2 of 3 — ByDegrrees2026-046.jpg NHPR's Mara Hoplamazian answers audience questions at the 4th annual By Degrees Climate Summit on Friday, May 8, at Manchester Community College. David J. Murray 3 of 3 — ByDegrrees2026-049.jpg Victor Davila from Slingshot answers audience questions at the 4th annual By Degrees Climate Summit on Friday, May 8, at Manchester Community College. David J. Murray

1 of 3 — ByDegrrees2026-053.jpg An audience-led Q & A followed the panel discussion where Granite Staters voiced their concerns, asked questions, and share resources. David J. Murray 2 of 3 — ByDegrrees2026-063.jpg An audience-led Q & A followed the panel discussion where Granite Staters voiced their concerns, asked questions, and share resources. David J. Murray 3 of 3 — ByDegrrees2026-062.jpg An audience-led Q & A followed the panel discussion where Granite Staters voiced their concerns, asked questions, and share resources. David J. Murray

Learning Through Action: Breakout Sessions

From Concern to Action : Organizing Around Water Contamination with Ally Snell of The Nature Conservancy, along with Heidi Trimarco and Arnold Mikolo from the Conservation Law Foundation

: Organizing Around Water Contamination with Ally Snell of The Nature Conservancy, along with Heidi Trimarco and Arnold Mikolo from the Conservation Law Foundation Shared Waters : A Community Conversation with Mara Hoplamazian

: A Community Conversation with Mara Hoplamazian A Conversation with Keynote Speaker Mariah Blake

LakeSmart with Brea Arvidson from NH LAKES

“There are ways that grassroots campaigns can make a difference, beginning at the local level.” an attendee from Concord, NH

1 of 4 — ByDegrrees2026-073.jpg Mariah Blake leads a conversation during the 4th annual By Degrees Summit on Friday, May 8, at Manchester Community College. David J. Murray 2 of 4 — ByDegrrees2026-075.jpg From Concern to Action: Organizing Around Water Contamination David J. Murray 3 of 4 — ByDegrrees2026-082.jpg Shared Waters: A Community Conversation David J. Murray 4 of 4 — ByDegrrees2026-080.jpg LakeSmart with NH LAKES David J. Murray

Thank You

1 of 3 — ByDegrrees2026-010.jpg The By Degrees Climate Summit is made possible in part by our generous sponsors. David J. Murray 2 of 3 — ByDegrrees2026-007.jpg The By Degrees Climate Summit is made possible in part by our generous sponsors. David J. Murray 3 of 3 — ByDegrrees2026-006.jpg The By Degrees Climate Summit is made possible in part by our generous sponsors. David J. Murray

We’re grateful to everyone who joined us at the 2026 By Degrees Climate Summit. Whether you attended in person, supported as a partner, or helped spread the word—thank you for being part of this growing community.

“It's scary to think about PFAS but good to have community behind you.” An attendee from Manchester, NH

The By Degrees Climate Summit was made possible in part by our generous sponsors. We thank The Nature Conservancy, Norwich Solar, Capitol Roofing, Green Wave Electric Vehicles, Capital Well Clean Water Center, New Hampshire Businesses for Social Responsibility, Mount Washington Observatory, Advance Pump & Filter, and League of Conservation Voters.

David J. Murray Our fourth annual gathering took place Fri., May 8 at Manchester Community College, bringing together community members and changemakers from across New Hampshire and beyond.

Stay tuned for ways to stay involved and information about next year’s summit. Please be in touch with your ideas, concerns, and questions by sending us an email at zmitchell@nhpr.org . We are thrilled to hear from you!