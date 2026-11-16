The two members of New Hampshire’s incoming U.S. Senate delegation are not yet sharing which side they will take in a brewing battle over who should lead the Senate next year.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen both hope to become the new Senate majority leader when the caucus votes next month.

But neither Sen. Maggie Hassan nor Senator-elect Chris Pappas are saying much on the matter. The majority leader is chosen by a simple majority of the Democratic caucus. The vote happens by secret ballot, likely in the next few weeks .

In a brief interview Monday, Hassan said she’s excited to have Democrats in the majority in the Senate once again, and said her caucus is engaged in what she repeatedly termed “a really healthy discussion," as they weigh who should lead them.

"We are coming into this after the most historically successful election Democrats have had in a really long time,” Hassan said. “But I do think we need to have this internal caucus discussion about how we run and make sure we deliver for the American people."

Pappas has said voters want a new generation of leaders in the Senate, but he has so far declined to spell out whether he plans to back Schumer or Van Hollen to be the Senate's next majority leader.