-
In a major victory for mental health advocates, the New Hampshire Supreme Court issued an opinion Tuesday that found the government is violating the due…
-
Judge Declines to Dismiss ACLU Challenge of Border Patrol CheckpointsA lawsuit brought by multiple chapters of the ACLU that challenges the constitutionality of Border Patrol checkpoints on Interstate 93 in Woodstock, N.H.,…
-
This week saw yet another grim milestone: more than 3000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day. Cases are rising here in New Hampshire - what’s the state doing…
-
Civil liberties groups in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont are suing U.S. Customs and Border Patrol over the use of checkpoints far from international…
-
Judges on the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals are expressing frustration with the Department of Justice after it deported a man despite the court’s…
-
Immigrant Recently Transferred By ICE To Dover Jail Tests Positive For COVID-19An inmate detained by federal immigration authorities at the Strafford County correctional facility has tested positive for COVID-19, county officials…
-
Oral arguments were heard today, via video conference, in a federal civil rights lawsuit. It alleges the state of New Hampshire is failing to provide due…
-
In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court of New Hampshire has ruled that judges in trial courts can set cash bail for defendants at an unattainably high…
-
Lawyers for the ACLU of New Hampshire and the state’s Department of Justice met Wednesday for the latest hearing in a federal court case over a…
-
Earlier this month, Customs and Border Protection detained 24 undocumented immigrants in the Lebanon area, four of those at a roadside checkpoint.But…