Ayotte among governors calling on Congress to boost home heating aid as need grows

Noting a “sense of urgency,” Gov. Kelly Ayotte has joined other New England governors in calling on Congress to fund an additional $3 billion in home heating assistance.

The money for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a federal program commonly called LIHEAP , would be an allocation for the country, not just New England.

The proposed appropriation would about double the funding New Hampshire receives to assist families with heating costs. It comes as heating oil prices are up 72% compared to last year.

Ayotte noted New Hampshire and other New England states have been hit hard for high home heating costs.

“With costs being higher, it’s important to have more of those resources,” she said Tuesday. “And you heard there’s a thousand applicant increase, so those resources are important and they’re going to be needed.”

The home heating assistance has bipartisan support, according to the governor.

Ayotte said Tuesday that she also supports a regional pipeline project to bring more natural gas to the region. “And then, I think we also need to continue to hold the utilities accountable for money that they owe to ratepayers,” she said, “and that’s something that I’ve also worked with other New England governors on.”

Families can apply for heating assistance at their local community action partnership office.