New England News

-
Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. It muddles how the brain sends signals that coordinate movement. In Vermont, it's estimated that one out of a thousand people over age 55 have it.There’s no cure. But research shows vigorous exercise — and even a punch or two — can help those with Parkinson's slow the disease.
-
A 'well-put-together bear': Orphaned cub finds home at N.H. rehabilitation center, with release set for next springAn orphaned black bear cub was rescued by the Greenfield, Massachusetts, police in April. She is being raised with nearly 50 other cubs in a bear rehabilitation center in Lyme, New Hampshire. The bears will be released back into the wild next spring when they're about 18 months old.
-
Appointments for birth control at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England have increased 20% since June, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion.
-
Two dozen local residents crowded into the city hall in Franklin, New Hampshire, last week to demand that their mayor and council representatives take a more aggressive stance against growing white supremacist activity in the region.
-
The Plymouth harbormaster recommends that boaters stay at least 100 yards from humpbacks to minimize such meetings.
-
Shutesbury, Mass. town clerk Grace Bannasch has fielded multiple rounds of predatory records requests from conservative groups who allege voter fraud in elections across the county. She is concerned that newly-elected WMass town clerks will become overwhelmed by the most round of predatory records requests.
-
2.4 million New Englanders are predicted to travel by car for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
-
Here is a look at how abortion rights stand in Massachusetts and across New England.
-
Participating governors include those from New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
-
An image of the racist sign was shared online Monday, gaining the attention of thousands across social media.
-
The Warriors hope to win the series on Thursday night, as the Celtics hope to win at home, forcing a decisive Game 7.
-
In New Hampshire, the 7% increase in 2021 births compared with pre-pandemic 2019 was the highest increase in the nation.