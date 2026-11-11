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'Freedom: That says it all." Honoring those who served across NH on Veterans Day

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman,
Josh Rogers
Published November 11, 2026 at 5:57 PM EST
Lt. Commander Alfred Garvey of the US Navy, an officer aboard the USS Mexico, helps lead a Veterans Day ceremony in Goodwin Park in Portsmouth, Nov. 11 2026.
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
Lt. Commander Alfred Garvey of the US Navy, an officer aboard the USS Mexico, helps lead a Veterans Day ceremony in Goodwin Park in Portsmouth, Nov. 11 2026.

People gathered across New Hampshire Wednesday for Veterans Day events to remember and honor those who served in the armed forces.  

At Goodwin Park in Portsmouth, the local high school band provided the patriotic soundtrack during a ceremony at a monument to those who died at the Battle of Gettysburg.

Bill Jennison watched on as a wreath was laid at the memorial. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1966 — something he called a life-changing experience.

Bill Kingston, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1962 to 1968, at a Veterans Day ceremony in Portsmouth, Nov. 11, 2026.
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
Bill Kingston, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1962 to 1968, at a Veterans Day ceremony in Portsmouth, Nov. 11, 2026.

“I learned a tremendous amount,” Jennison said. “If you're on a deck of a carrier, you have to pay attention constantly, otherwise you're no longer with us. So I think that carried me through life to pay attention when something's going on around you.”

A service, but also a benefit to those who serve

Bob Bode said he came to Wednesday’s ceremony in Portsmouth to make sure every veteran felt honored. Bode served in the Navy from 1974 to 1981, and he said as much as it was a sacrifice, soldiers and sailors benefit from the experience — or at least he did.

 “It was a big growth time, a huge growth time, that I realized how much an individual can do if they can overcome the challenges that are presented to them,” he said.

The event also celebrated the sailors aboard the U.S.S. Mexico, which is undergoing an overhaul at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

'They want you to remember'

At the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, more than 100 people gathered Wednesday to honor all who have served in the U.S. military. The facility, which is undergoing a major expansion, is home to dozens of military veterans, including former soldiers, sailors and Air Force members who fought in Korea, Vietnam, and — in one case — World War II.

Charles Komenjko of Tilton, a Navy veteran, attends a Veterans Day ceremony at the New Hampshire Veterans Home, Nov. 11, 2026.
Josh Rogers
/
NHPR
Charles Komenjko of Tilton, a Navy veteran, attends a Veterans Day ceremony at the New Hampshire Veterans Home, Nov. 11, 2026.

Leo Leclerc, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam, gave the invocation at the ceremony. He says all Americans should think about what military service means.

"People ought to bear in mind the sacrifices that any veteran has made,” Leclerc said. “They gave part of their life to serve their country. They are not looking for you to thank them, but they want you to remember."

The ceremony at the Veterans Home featured music, commendations from New Hampshire's congressional delegation, and a speech by New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan, who said elections depend on committed volunteers, including plenty of people who served in the military.

Charles Komenjko, a Navy veteran who lives in Tilton, says the reason people join the military and the reason Veterans Day should be honored can be boiled down to one idea.

"Freedom, your freedom,” he said. “That says it all, I think."
NH News
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
See stories by Josh Rogers

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