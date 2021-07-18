-
Among the proposed cuts in President Trump's budget plan is a home heating assistance program that provides help to nearly 28,000 low-income New Hampshire…
A program aimed at helping low-income residents with their home heating costs is getting underway for the season. Federal funding for the New Hampshire…
New Hampshire's U.S. senators want more money to go toward the Low Income Home Heating Assistance Program for Fiscal Year 2015.Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and…
New Hampshire is getting nearly $3.4 million in federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Funds.Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Kelly Ayotte had written to…
More families in New Hampshire can now get help with their fuel bill this winter.Congress increased funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance…