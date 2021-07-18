-
As the record cold continues, programs in New Hampshire that help people pay their heating bills are seeing more demand.In Sullivan and Cheshire counties,…
-
Among the proposed cuts in President Trump's budget plan is a home heating assistance program that provides help to nearly 28,000 low-income New Hampshire…
-
A program aimed at helping low-income residents with their home heating costs is getting underway for the season. Federal funding for the New Hampshire…
-
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, will once again see funding cuts this year. The program has seen funding drop each year since…
-
New Hampshire Sens. Kelly Ayotte and Jeanne Shaheen have partnered with a bipartisan group of senators to protect funding for the Low Income Home Energy…
-
More families in New Hampshire can now get help with their fuel bill this winter.Congress increased funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance…