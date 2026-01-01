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Bear Brook Season 3

Explore the latest series from NHPR's Document Team.
New episodes Oct. 21
A Christmas tree farmer with dementia disappears. His wife never reports him missing. Can anyone find out why?
Learn more

A Private Matter is a five-part series from Bear Brook about what happens when family estrangement and the growing dementia crisis conspire to create an epic tragedy of humble proportions, spawning a criminal investigation and a supernatural search for answers.

Bear Brook is produced by NHPR's Document team, our longform narrative documentary unit. Explore more of Document's journalism below.

To get in touch with the team, please send an email to document@nhpr.org.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

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