-
N.H. DOT Targets $15 Million Annual Budget For Bike Lanes, Sidewalks And Other Active TransportationAccessing funding for projects that support walking, biking and other types of N.H. active transportation can present a challenge.
-
Fireworks are legal to purchase in New Hampshire, but not all towns allow residents to use them.Scroll down to see our map of N.H. towns that allow (and…
-
Earlier this week, New Hampshire’s Supreme Court ruled that boarding people with mental health crises in the emergency room is a violation of their due…
-
Speaker Says N.H. House Will Meet In Person, Despite COVID ConcernsNew Hampshire House Speaker Sherman Packard has announced plans for the 400-member House to meet in person later this month, though he declined to…
-
Friends and family are remembering late motorsports figure Bob Bahre. Bahre formerly owned Oxford Plains Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. In…
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that a coronavirus that has already led to quarantines in other countries, has reached the U.S. and…
-
Medicaid funding challenges for public school districts, charter school funding controversy, the latest in the debate over marijuana legalization, and…
-
U.S. Route 4 stretches across the heart of New Hampshire — from the Seacoast to the Vermont border, snaking past all kinds of villages, antique shops,…
-
A hearing on proposed red-flag legislation gained national attention after several male lawmakers wore pearl necklaces during testimony on gun violence.…
-
A law that passed the year he was elected made Chris Sununu the first New Hampshire governor required to disclose the activities of his inaugural…