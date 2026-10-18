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‘No Kings’ rallies across NH focus on voter turnout

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published October 18, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
A woman encourages people to get out and vote during a “No Kings” rally in downtown Exeter, NH, on Oct. 17, 2026.
1 of 14  — vote sign calvary Exeter 20261017 dan tuohy
A woman encourages people to get out and vote during a “No Kings” rally in downtown Exeter, NH, on Oct. 17, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
The “No Kings” rally in downtown Exeter on Oct. 17 focused on voting and supporting candidates up and down the ballot on Nov. 3.
2 of 14  — vote sign Uncle Sam - Exeter 20261017 dan tuohy
The “No Kings” rally in downtown Exeter on Oct. 17 focused on voting and supporting candidates up and down the ballot on Nov. 3.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
The “No Kings” rally in downtown Exeter on Oct. 17 focused on voting and supporting candidates up and down the ballot on Nov. 3.
3 of 14  — rally no kings Exeter 20261017 tuohy
The “No Kings” rally in downtown Exeter on Oct. 17 focused on voting and supporting candidates up and down the ballot on Nov. 3.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Voting rights was a theme of the “No Kings” rally outside Exeter Town Hall on Oct. 17, 2026.
4 of 14  — Midterms sign Exeter rally 20261017 dan tuohy
Voting rights was a theme of the “No Kings” rally outside Exeter Town Hall on Oct. 17, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
During a rally in Exeter, NH, on Oct. 17, 2026, a person holds up a vote sign ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
5 of 14  — Nov 3 sign Exeter rally 20261017 tuohy photo
During a rally in Exeter, NH, on Oct. 17, 2026, a person holds up a vote sign ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
The “No Kings” rally in Exeter on Oct. 17, 2026 drew a large crowd outside the historic Exeter Town Hall.
6 of 14  — No Masks sign Exeter rally 20261017 dan tuohy
The “No Kings” rally in Exeter on Oct. 17, 2026 drew a large crowd outside the historic Exeter Town Hall.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
A man attending the “No Kings” rally in Exeter on Oct. 17 holds a sign up critical of ICE’s treatment of undocumented individuals.
7 of 14  — stop kidnapping neighbors sign Exeter rally 20261017 dan tuohy
A man attending the “No Kings” rally in Exeter on Oct. 17 holds a sign up critical of ICE’s treatment of undocumented individuals.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Several signs at the “No Kings” rally in Exeter on Oct. 17 were critical of the U.S. war in Iran.
8 of 14  — No war 20261017 Exeter rally Tuohy
Several signs at the “No Kings” rally in Exeter on Oct. 17 were critical of the U.S. war in Iran.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
A person at the "No Kings" rally focusing on voting Oct. 17, 2026 holds up a sign callling for the full release of the Epstein files.
9 of 14  — Epstein files sign Exeter rally 20261017 dan tuohy
A person at the "No Kings" rally focusing on voting Oct. 17, 2026 holds up a sign callling for the full release of the Epstein files.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, a rally in Exeter on Oct. 17 focused largely on voting in the 2026 midterm elections.
10 of 14  — aisle 47 Exeter rally 20261017 dan tuohy
Ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, a rally in Exeter on Oct. 17 focused largely on voting in the 2026 midterm elections.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
A woman outside the old Exeter Town Hall on Oct. 17 holds up a sign during a "No Kings" rally focused on voting in the midterm elections.
11 of 14  — no king sign Exeter 2026 Oct 17 dan tuohy
A woman outside the old Exeter Town Hall on Oct. 17 holds up a sign during a "No Kings" rally focused on voting in the midterm elections.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
A person at the "No Kings" rally for voting on Oct. 17, 2026 holds up a "pussyhat," which became a symbol of resistance in 2016.
12 of 14  — 'pussyhat' symbol of resistance Exeter rally 20261017 dan tuohy
A person at the "No Kings" rally for voting on Oct. 17, 2026 holds up a "pussyhat," which became a symbol of resistance in 2016.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Mary McConnell-Meachen, from Connecticut, attended the “No Kings” rally with her sister and friends Oct. 17, 2026 in Exeter, NH. “We have been going around protesting routinely because we’re very concerned about the country and the way things are going,” she said.
13 of 14  — rally - trump enablers - exeter 20261017 dan tuohy
Mary McConnell-Meachen, from Connecticut, attended the “No Kings” rally with her sister and friends Oct. 17, 2026 in Exeter, NH. “We have been going around protesting routinely because we’re very concerned about the country and the way things are going,” she said.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
The “No Kings” rally in Exeter on Oct. 17, 2026 drew a large crowd outside the historic Exeter Town Hall.
14 of 14  — no kings rally Exeter 20261017 dan tuohy
The “No Kings” rally in Exeter on Oct. 17, 2026 drew a large crowd outside the historic Exeter Town Hall.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

A crowd amassed in front of the historic Exeter Town Hall on Saturday for a “No Kings” rally calling on people to get out and vote in the midterm election on Nov. 3.

Dan Chartrand, a local businessman and member of the town’s selectboard, noted Exeter’s role as the revolutionary capital of New Hampshire. He spoke of how powder raided from Fort William and Mary in New Castle in 1774 – one of the first overt acts of armed rebellion against the British – was stored a short walk from downtown Exeter.

“No Kings, indeed, is at the very heart of what Exeter was, what Exeter is, and what Exeter will always be,” Chartrand said.

Dan Chartrand, a member of the Exeter Select Board, speaks to the crowd attending the “No Kings” rally outside the old Exeter Town Hall on Oct. 17, 2026.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Dan Chartrand, a member of the Exeter Select Board, speaks to the crowd attending the “No Kings” rally outside the old Exeter Town Hall on Oct. 17, 2026.

Exeter was one of several New Hampshire communities holding events organized by No Kings, a grassroots coalition known for organizing protests against President Trump. Other rallies focusing on voting were scheduled in Concord, Dover, Hanover, Keene, Littleton, Portsmouth, and Nashua.

Rally-goers held up signs highlighting numerous issues, including voting rights, the war in Iran, preserving Medicare and Social Security, and calls for full release of the Epstein files.

“We have been going around protesting routinely because we’re very concerned about the country and the way things are going,” said Mary McConnell-Meachen, who was visiting from Connecticut.

Her friend Tina Cummings said it was encouraging to see so many people come out for the rally, with one exception – a noticeable lack of younger participants in the crowd.

“Look around you, the average age here is 70-75,” she said. “Why aren’t the kids out protesting? They’re not here and it would be good to see some young faces in the crowd.”

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NH News Elections 2026voting
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
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