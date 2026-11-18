Joe Biden may be out of politics these days. But, as his new memoir suggests, he still harbors a bit of a grudge against New Hampshire and its political class.

Biden’s book, which hit shelves this week, supplies his version of how national Democrats rewrote the party’s 2024 presidential nominating calendar to bump New Hampshire out of the leadoff spot required by state law. It largely confirms reporting at the time that suggested Biden himself was the driving force behind that move.

The book also includes several sharp asides — and the occasional grudging compliment — about the Granite State and its outsized role in American politics.

Biden’s account of his time campaigning in New Hampshire takes up only a few pages of “Promise Me, America.” But in a section called “Primary Justice,” the former president details that in late 2022 he personally wrote the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee to identify four things he wanted to change about the presidential nominating calendar.

At the top of the list, according to Biden: “I wanted voters of color to have a voice in choosing our nominee earlier in the process.”

Biden calls Iowa and New Hampshire — the states that have traditionally led off the presidential nominating process — “gatekeepers” and “two of the whitest states in the nation.”

“Few were willing to say it, but the truth was we had in place a process that relegated the base of the Democratic Party to the back of the bus,” Biden writes.

Conflict over the primary calendar

Biden’s memoir, which the New York Times described as “a mix of cover letter and campaign speech — one that’s more than 400 pages long,” arrives as national Democrats and New Hampshire’s political leaders are on a fresh collision course over the 2028 nominating calendar. The DNC voted earlier this year to again make South Carolina the first primary; New Hampshire state law, however, requires the first primary be held here.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR President Joe Biden is shown here on Nov. 8, 2019 outside the New Hampshire State House after he filed for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. Biden did not file for the New Hampshire presidential primary in 2024, citing DNC rules that he championed to move South Carolina ahead of New Hampshire's traditional leadoff primary.

In his book, Biden says he first proposed putting South Carolina at the head of the primary queue in 2024, followed by New Hampshire, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan.

Then and now, Biden’s push for this calendar was widely viewed as being motivated, at least in part, by self-interest. Biden’s brand of politics has always been more popular among the Black voters who dominate the South Carolina electorate than it has ever been in other early-voting states.

Go deeper on Biden's 2020 presidential campaign: Listen to this episode of NHPR's Stranglehold podcast

“I had deep friendships with South Carolina,” Biden wrote. “I have always gotten along with South Carolinians, from all backgrounds.”

A strong bond with South Carolina

In 2020, South Carolina voters revived Biden’s presidential campaign from near-death after weak showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. Putting South Carolina first in 2024 all but guaranteed a strong result for Biden — regardless of how he chose to engage voters there. At the time, Biden’s reelection campaign worked to undercut the idea that the calendar change was driven by tactical considerations.

In “Promise Me, America,” Biden goes even further. “As soon as the decision was public, this change was widely characterized as an action I took to advantage myself,” Biden writes. “The truth was that it actually exposed me to risk should I run for reelection.”

Based on Biden’s prior performances in New Hampshire primaries — fifth place was his best result prior to 2024 — it could be argued he had little to risk here. In the end, Biden won the 2024 New Hampshire primary with ease, as a write-in candidate. That was after local Democrats mounted an extensive effort on Biden’s behalf.

The motivations of the local organizers were mixed. Some feared that if Biden failed to notch big wins in every primary, it would send a bad message about the electoral strength of the incumbent president. Others viewed the write-in effort mostly as a way to persuade the DNC that New Hampshire’s traditional place atop the nominating calendar was worth reconsidering. Still others saw the unofficial campaign as mostly a way to keep Democratic voters engaged ahead of the general election.

Biden himself writes he saw the effort and the outcome — he received 64% of the vote in a field that also included former Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson — as unalloyed good news.

“I received a resounding vote of confidence,” Biden writes.

That may be one of Biden’s fondest takes on New Hampshire. His career, and his book, indicates it’s a place that’s mostly disappointed him.

“As voters reminded me very clearly on the day of the New Hampshire primary, I did not have all that many friends in New Hampshire,” Biden notes, while discussing his 2020 primary loss here.

