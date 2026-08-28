© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

NH News Recap: Spotted lanternflies; good school news; and a mega Meta settlement

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Jessica HuntOlivia Comolli
Published August 28, 2026 at 10:41 AM EDT
The spotted lanternfly. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
USDA
The spotted lanternfly. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

A mix of tech, school, and environmental news made big headlines this week in New Hampshire.

This week on the NH News Recap, we take a look at what a landmark settlement with social media giant Meta means for the Granite State.

There is some good news to start the school year: a new statewide student survey shows mental health among New Hampshire’s high schoolers appears to be improving.

And a new invasive pest shows up in the state: the spotted lanternfly.

Guests: 

  • David Brooks — Concord Monitor reporter
  • Kate Dario — NHPR reporter
  • Annemarie Timmins — NHPR reporter
Top News Stories

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News social mediahigh schoolPests & Invasive SpeciesN.H. News Recap
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Jessica Hunt
In addition to occasionally hosting Morning Edition or other programs, Jessica produces local programming like Homegrown NH, Something Wild, and Check This Out.
See stories by Jessica Hunt
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY, working for the local college radio there for her undergrad. At her college station, Olivia helped create new programs and deepened the diversity of music. After graduating in 2025, she did a bunch of odd jobs around the Boston area, including a podcast for bioengineering and working for the Red Sox organization. Olivia started as a programming intern at NHPR in June of 2026 and, after ten weeks, started as a producer for the programming department, in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.