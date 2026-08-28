NH News Recap: Spotted lanternflies; good school news; and a mega Meta settlement

A mix of tech, school, and environmental news made big headlines this week in New Hampshire.

This week on the NH News Recap, we take a look at what a landmark settlement with social media giant Meta means for the Granite State.

There is some good news to start the school year: a new statewide student survey shows mental health among New Hampshire’s high schoolers appears to be improving.

And a new invasive pest shows up in the state: the spotted lanternfly.

Guests: