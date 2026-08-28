NH News Recap: Spotted lanternflies; good school news; and a mega Meta settlement
A mix of tech, school, and environmental news made big headlines this week in New Hampshire.
This week on the NH News Recap, we take a look at what a landmark settlement with social media giant Meta means for the Granite State.
There is some good news to start the school year: a new statewide student survey shows mental health among New Hampshire’s high schoolers appears to be improving.
And a new invasive pest shows up in the state: the spotted lanternfly.
Guests:
- David Brooks — Concord Monitor reporter
- Kate Dario — NHPR reporter
- Annemarie Timmins — NHPR reporter
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