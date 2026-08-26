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For $50, Merrimack High seniors can get a parking spot and make it an artwork

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published August 26, 2026 at 3:15 PM EDT
For $50, seniors at Merrimack High School have the opportunity to claim and paint their own parking space outside the school this year.
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For $50, seniors at Merrimack High School have the opportunity to claim and paint their own parking space outside the school this year.
Elena Eberwein / NHPR
Merrimack High School seniors painting their own parking spots, for $50, on Aug. 26, 2026.
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Merrimack High School seniors painting their own parking spots, for $50, on Aug. 26, 2026.
Elena Eberwein / NHPR
Parking space art: Merrimack High School seniors painting their own parking spots outside the school ahead of the 2026-27 school year beginning next week.
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Parking space art: Merrimack High School seniors painting their own parking spots outside the school ahead of the 2026-27 school year beginning next week.
Elena Eberwein / NHPR
Merrimack High School seniors painting their own parking spots outside the school ahead of the 2026-27 school year beginning next week.
4 of 7  — 20260826_143412036_iOS Elena Eberwein photo Merrimack NH
Merrimack High School seniors painting their own parking spots outside the school ahead of the 2026-27 school year beginning next week.

Elena Eberwein / NHPR
Jeremiah Davila and his father Joel worked together on his Dave Matthews inspired parking spot August 26, 2026 outside of Merrimack High School in Merrimack, NH.
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Jeremiah Davila and his father Joel worked together on his Dave Matthews inspired parking spot August 26, 2026 outside of Merrimack High School in Merrimack, NH.
Elena Eberwein / NHPR
Simon Yasuvich, who hopes to pursue musical theatre in college, standing by his playbill design on August 26, 2026 at Merrimack High School.
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Simon Yasuvich, who hopes to pursue musical theatre in college, standing by his playbill design on August 26, 2026 at Merrimack High School.
Elena Eberwein / NHPR
From left to right: Sydney Miller (class secretary), Ariana Costa (class VP), and Ben Fong (class president). Fong and Costa helped spearhead this effort to get the painted parking spots Aug. 26, 2026 at Merrimack High School.
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From left to right: Sydney Miller (class secretary), Ariana Costa (class VP), and Ben Fong (class president). Fong and Costa helped spearhead this effort to get the painted parking spots Aug. 26, 2026 at Merrimack High School.
Elena Eberwein / NHPR

Merrimack High School seniors will have personalized parking spots when school resumes next week – parking spots they designed and painted on Wednesday. The event began as a senior class fundraiser and became a community builder.

Senior Ariana Costa spent so much time looking for parking last year, she was often tardy. She and classmate Ben Fong had an idea: For $50, seniors could claim, design, and paint their own parking spot. The money would help pay for senior year events.

Costa remembers thinking: “We are all a very close class. We have to be here, we have to do this and we have to go all out.”

Their teachers and principal liked the idea but district officials said no, citing various concerns.

Costa and Fong persisted, gathering more information to address those concerns. They took their enhanced proposal to the new superintendent, Bob Thompson, who started July 1.

“I think I had the easy job,” Thompson said. “All I did was say yes.”

Simon Yasuvich, who hopes to pursue musical theatre in college, standing by his playbill design on August 26, 2026 at Merrimack High School.
Elena Eberwein
/
NHPR
Simon Yasuvich, who hopes to pursue musical theatre in college, standing by his playbill design on August 26, 2026 at Merrimack High School.

Dozens of students, parents, teachers, and community members showed up at Merrimack High School early Wednesday morning with paint in every color. Costa chose blue and white stripes and the letter A – for her first name. Fong went with a hurdle, a nod to his time with the track team.

Fong looked around the parking lot while he waited for his base coat to dry. “It kind of brings a tear to your eye that all these people showed up today and we're all one big community," he said.

The designs had to comply with the school’s policy, which prohibits profanity, intolerance, violence, and drug references. Senior class advisor Nicole Soucie said she didn’t have to reject any designs. She said the school helped students who couldn't afford the $50 fee to cover it.

Simon Yasuvich, who hopes to pursue theater in college, chose to make his spot the cover of a playbill, with a curtain and two drama masks wearing graduation caps.

“I've surprised myself today,” said Yasuvich, who’d almost finished the letters in playbill. “I'm not gonna lie, it turned out a lot better than I was expecting.”

Jeremiah Davila and his father Joel worked together on his Dave Matthews inspired parking spot August 26, 2026 outside Merrimack High School.
Elena Eberwein
/
NHPR
Jeremiah Davila and his father Joel worked together on his Dave Matthews inspired parking spot August 26, 2026 outside Merrimack High School.

Senior Jeremiah Davila loves the Dave Matthews Band and chose to paint the silhouette of the band’s fire dancer on his spot. His father, Joel Davila, helped him tidy up the edges. Dad tapped into his own artistic side.

“I used to be a vandal, a graffiti artist,” Joel Davila said. “That trickled over to canvases and it's come in handy right now.”

Jeremiah Davila is looking forward to using his personalized, guaranteed parking spot next week and to senior year.

“The people here are just really passionate about what we do,” he said. “Everybody gets along really well. Everybody kind of knows each other. And so that makes it really easy to come to school and be with my friends and people I know.”

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Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins
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