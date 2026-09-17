Your weekend in NH: Live country music, Granitecon and Concord Multicultural Fest

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Lakes Region

NH Highland Games & Festival runs from Friday, Sept. 18, to Sunday, Sept. 20, at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln. Hosted by NHSCOT, the festival features sheep dog trials, a chance to try “stone lifting,” pipe bands and other celebrations of Scottish culture. More details. (Day and weekend passes available for purchase, some events require additional tickets)

Merrimack Valley

Concord Multicultural Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, at Keach Park. Organizers invite you to “meet the people behind cherished family recipes, experience performances that inspire pride and representation, discover artists preserving cultural traditions, and engage directly with the individuals and organizations that help shape our diverse community.” More details. (Free)

Vulgar Brewing’s Lagerfest from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, in Franklin. Celebrate lager-style beers from breweries across New England. Plus, compete in a festival-wide rock paper scissors game. More details. (General admission is $45, non-drinker passes available for $18)

Laps for Charity from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. Drive your own car on an official "racing surface" or ride along in one of the speedway’s cars to raise money for Speedway Children’s Charities. More details. ($60 per vehicle, includes a photo)

Monadnock Region

Country Fest from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey. Catch live country music performances, plus a pie eating contest, cornhole tournament and other activities. More details. (General admission is $25, free for ages 12 and under)

Kearsarge Food Hub & Friends Community Fair from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Sweet Beet Market + Cafe in Bradford. Billed as your chance to “come taste and enjoy the bounty of the Kearsarage Region,” the day will also include a garden activity table and fairyland for children, plus an opportunity to meet lambs from Broken Boat Farm. More details. (Free)

Keene Pride Festival from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20. The weekend includes activities for all ages, including magic and musical performances for kids. (Full schedule here.) Other festivities include an Alien Superstars Dance Party at Madame Sherri’s on Friday night and the Icons of Pop drag show at the Colonial Theatre on Saturday. More details. (Free)

North Country

Muppet Treasure Island at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. Every audience member will be entered to win a treasure chest’s worth of pirate prizes. More details. (Free)

Bark in the Park starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, in Schouler Park in North Conway. Begin the day with the annual Honor Walk, then enjoy a full day of dog-themed activities including yoga, a nose work demonstration, and a talent show. Plus, shows from Seacoast Dock Dog. More details. (Free)

Seacoast

Fall Equinox Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Swasey Parkway in Exeter. Enjoy live music, a local food court, and activities for all ages. More details. (Free)

from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Swasey Parkway in Exeter. Enjoy live music, a local food court, and activities for all ages. More details. (Free) Foglight Festival from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Strawbery Banke Museum. The Vagabond’s Faire invites you to “enter into an immersive, maritime-inspired fairytale.” You can expect a “Magickal Market” with local vendors, fortune tellers, and performers, plus an all-ages costume contest. More details. ( $19 per adults, $14 per child)

Southern Tier

Hollis Old Home Days run from Friday, Sept. 18, through Saturday, Sept. 19. The schedule includes a parade, performances from Hollis Area Equestrians, Granite State Disc Dogs, and the highly-anticipated chicken pageant. There will be a shuttle available. More details. (Free)

Granite State Comic Con runs from Friday, Sept. 18, to Sunday, Sept. 20 in Manchester. Celebrity appearances are only one draw for the weekend. You can also expect hands-on workshops covering genre history, cosplay and more — plus a costume contest.More details. (Day and weekend passes are available)

Thank you, Bass Player at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at The Spot in Nashua. Organizers share, “the idea is to take the musician who normally supports everybody else and give them the spotlight for a night.” More details. (Free)

Queen City Bike Collective’s Tour of Manchester on Sunday, Sept. 20 beginning at the Eversource campus in the millyard. Choose your own adventure with routes ranging from 8 to 30 miles, with scenic stops at Weston Observatory, Lake Massabesic and Crystal Lake. More details. (Pay-what-you-can)

Upper Valley

LebFest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Colburn Park in Lebanon. This community event will feature live music and local vendors. You can also cast your vote for the best dish in the 6th annual “Mac & Cheese Bowl.” More details. (Free)