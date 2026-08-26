Survey shows notable drop in depression among NH high school students

Mental health among New Hampshire’s high schoolers appears to be improving, according to new results from a statewide student survey. Following spikes in depression and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been a drop in the percentage of students who report feeling persistently sad or say they have considered or attempted suicide.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services released the results of the 2025 Youth Risk Behavior Survey Tuesday. Nearly 11,740 students from approximately 80 of the state’s 100 high schools participated in the survey, which is voluntary and anonymous. The results are used to shape public health policy and secure funding to address issues such as smoking, dating violence, and bullying.

“New Hampshire teens are telling us directly that they’re feeling more supported, more hopeful, and more connected,” said Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Weaver. “This progress shows that when services and supports are accessible, our youth can experience better outcomes.”

A number of results showed improvements.

Approximately one in three students reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless, a 10% drop from 2021 . The percentage of of students who had considered, planned, or attempted suicide also dropped. Nearly 25% of students said they considered suicide in 2021 . In the most recent survey , approximately 16% did.

Fewer students reported smoking cigarettes, drinking, vaping and using drugs, including marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine.

Other results raise concerns.

Nearly half the students who participated said they had texted or emailed while driving, a measure that’s steadily increased since it was first measured in 2013. And 75% of students said they spent three or more hours on a cellphone or other electronic device.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes the survey available to all states. In New Hampshire, schools must make the questions available to parents ahead of time and allow them to opt their students out of taking it.