NH News Recap: What's at stake in the 2026 state primary

Voters in New Hampshire head to the polls Tuesday, Sept. 8, for the state primary election, with lots of decisions to be made.

The race for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is wide open, since she isn’t seeking reelection.

New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District is another open race with Rep. Chris Pappas running for Senate. This race features the most contenders and has high stakes as Democrats and Republicans compete to win majority control of Congress in the midterm elections.

In the 2nd Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Maggie Goodlander is seeking a second term.

Guests:

Todd Bookman — NHPR reporter

NHPR reporter Josh Rogers — NHPR reporter

If you’re looking for more resources to learn about the candidates, check out NPPR’s “Elections 2026" page.

It also includes information if you want to know which district you’re in, where your polling place is, or what you need to have with you when you go to vote.