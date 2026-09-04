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NH News Recap: What's at stake in the 2026 state primary

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Jessica HuntOlivia Comolli
Published September 4, 2026 at 9:39 AM EDT
voting in Manchester
Sarah Gibson
/
NHPR
Voting booths in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Voters in New Hampshire head to the polls Tuesday, Sept. 8, for the state primary election, with lots of decisions to be made.

The race for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is wide open, since she isn’t seeking reelection.

New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District is another open race with Rep. Chris Pappas running for Senate. This race features the most contenders and has high stakes as Democrats and Republicans compete to win majority control of Congress in the midterm elections.

In the 2nd Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Maggie Goodlander is seeking a second term.

Guests:

  • Todd Bookman — NHPR reporter
  • Josh Rogers — NHPR reporter

If you’re looking for more resources to learn about the candidates, check out NPPR’s “Elections 2026" page.

It also includes information if you want to know which district you’re in, where your polling place is, or what you need to have with you when you go to vote.

Conversations with the U.S. Senate Candidates
NH's 1st Congressional District
NH's 2nd Congressional District
Voting booth in Manchester.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Get ready to vote
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Politics Elections 2026PoliticsN.H. News Recap
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Jessica Hunt
In addition to occasionally hosting Morning Edition or other programs, Jessica produces local programming like Homegrown NH, Something Wild, and Check This Out.
See stories by Jessica Hunt
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY, working for the local college radio there for her undergrad. At her college station, Olivia helped create new programs and deepened the diversity of music. After graduating in 2025, she did a bunch of odd jobs around the Boston area, including a podcast for bioengineering and working for the Red Sox organization. Olivia started as a programming intern at NHPR in June of 2026 and, after ten weeks, started as a producer for the programming department, in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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