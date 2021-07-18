Pests & Invasive Species

-
The state is out with a draft 10-year plan for managing its forests, with a new focus on recreation and climate change impacts. The Division of Forests…
Environmental groups want federal regulators to reconsider a new water discharge permit for New England’s largest coal-fired power plant – Merrimack…
New Hampshire is reporting its first case of mosquito-borne illness for 2020. A Loudon resident was hospitalized and is now recovering from Jamestown…
House lawmakers worked on a bill Monday that would require more insurance coverage for tick-borne disease testing – focusing on more than just Lyme…
Every other Friday on Morning Edition NHPR’s Sam Evans-Brown tracks down answers to questions about the environment and outdoors for our listeners in a…
The Eastern grey squirrel is a ubiquitous rodent in our area, and increasingly this fall, roadkill. We take them for granted; they've become a frequent…
About 30 people gathered at the Urban Forestry Center in Portsmouth on Thursday to learn more an invasive species known as jumping, or snake, worms. Many…
A new species of invasive worm is chewing up forests and gardens on the New Hampshire Seacoast.Experts will talk on Thursday in Portsmouth about how to…
Mid-summer brings Japanese beetles to the garden, clustering on their favorite foods: the leaves of raspberry, grape, and garden roses. In the vegetable…
It’s a short season, but one that many in New England enthusiastically embrace, whether on community plots, backyard gardens or on a commercial scale. And…