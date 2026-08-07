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NH News Recap: Undecided voters; shooting stars; and how police enforce loitering

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Jessica HuntOlivia Comolli
Published August 7, 2026 at 10:21 AM EDT
The Perseids meteor shower in mid-August, one of the most popular meteor showers of the year.
Preston Dyches
/
NASA
Concord, New Hampshire and the State House, as seen from across the Merrimack River.

For the first week of August on the NH News Recap, here are three stories that caught our attention:

  1. Undecided voters are decidedly unhurried. With summer campaign season coming to an end, Dem voters in NH's CD1 must soon decide.
  2. The legality of lingering too long in the wrong place. A federal lawsuit seeks class action status over NH's policing of homeless under loitering law.
  3. Wish upon a shooting star. The Perseid meteor showers are an annual celestial show, but this year is extra-special.

Our guests on this week's edition of the NH News Recap:

  • Todd Bookman, NHPR reporter
  • Sruthi Gopalakrishnan, Concord Monitor reporter
  • Nicole Gugliucci, St. Anselm College astronomy professor
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Tags
NH News Friday NH News RoundupHomelessnessMeteorsPolitics
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Jessica Hunt
In addition to occasionally hosting Morning Edition or other programs, Jessica produces local programming like Homegrown NH, Something Wild, and Check This Out.
See stories by Jessica Hunt
Olivia Comolli
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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