NH News Recap: Undecided voters; shooting stars; and how police enforce loitering

For the first week of August on the NH News Recap, here are three stories that caught our attention:



Undecided voters are decidedly unhurried. With summer campaign season coming to an end, Dem voters in NH's CD1 must soon decide. The legality of lingering too long in the wrong place. A federal lawsuit seeks class action status over NH's policing of homeless under loitering law. Wish upon a shooting star. The Perseid meteor showers are an annual celestial show, but this year is extra-special.

Our guests on this week's edition of the NH News Recap:

