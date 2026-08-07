NH News Recap: Undecided voters; shooting stars; and how police enforce loitering
For the first week of August on the NH News Recap, here are three stories that caught our attention:
- Undecided voters are decidedly unhurried. With summer campaign season coming to an end, Dem voters in NH's CD1 must soon decide.
- The legality of lingering too long in the wrong place. A federal lawsuit seeks class action status over NH's policing of homeless under loitering law.
- Wish upon a shooting star. The Perseid meteor showers are an annual celestial show, but this year is extra-special.
Our guests on this week's edition of the NH News Recap:
- Todd Bookman, NHPR reporter
- Sruthi Gopalakrishnan, Concord Monitor reporter
- Nicole Gugliucci, St. Anselm College astronomy professor
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